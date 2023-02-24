BISBEE — The mayor and City Council began discussion on a request by Bisbee Vogue Inc. to allow the nonprofit host of the Bisbee 1000 Great Stair Climb to reserve certain parks, parking spaces and roads for the one-day event over the next five years.
Each year, BVI obtains permits for Higgins Hill Park, Grassy Park and City Park and various streets of Old Bisbee used for the Bisbee 1000 route. The city also grants permits for various parking spaces on the route to prevent blocking access to the necessary stairways.
BVI wanted to lock in the dates to prevent someone from scooping up the third Saturday in October for the annual event now 33 years old, said city attorney Joe Estes.
Requests for the same street on the same night on Bisbee Pride weekend ended with the council granting the street dance request by Bisbee Pride and denying the Copper Queen Hotel request. That created angst for other nonprofits that hold annual events.
Mayor Ken Budge said there have been instances when people wanted to piggyback on various annual events like the Bisbee 1000, which brings about 1,500 entries to the 4.5-mile course winding through Old Bisbee.
Some council members were reluctant to approve a dual contract, saying the move could set a precedent.
Estes said there was no problem for any city-sponsored events, like the Fourth of July celebration and Festival of Lights, but private events like the Bisbee 1000 could bring headaches. The council could decide on a case-by-case basis.
Council members Leslie Johns and Mel Sowid did not like the five-year guarantee.
Johns suggested allowing the contract to go for a few years so the agreement would not be binding as new council members may be seated in 2024.
Sowid was concerned the management of BVI could change or the event could end. He also objected to blocking off parking areas for 48 hours.
Budge explained BVI volunteers have to put up a notice in advance, usually the night before the race, to prevent people from parking in spots detrimental to the course.
Councilwoman Anna Cline said she did not have an issue with the contract length since BVI begins planning the event a year in advance.
Councilwoman Joni Giacomino worried about setting a precedent and said Bisbee Pride could ask for a 30-year reservation for its three–day weekend event in June.
All agreed the event was well organized and a boon to the city.
They reduced the time to two years and Estes will bring the contract back for council approval in a future meeting.
Early in the meeting, Budge noted, “Our state lawmakers are meeting in the state capital and there are a lot of things that are in the works that could do some definite damage to us to provide relief from inflation for residents.”
Senate Bill 2061 is proposed to drop the 3-cent sales tax on food for home consumption and SB 1184 would bar cities from charging rental sales tax. These bills would result in a loss to the city of about $600,000 annually, he noted. The sales tax decrease would result in the loss of some city services like public safety, the city’s largest expense; public works; the library and the senior center.
Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed SB 1184, which would have barred cities from taxing residential rentals.
Another proposal, Senate Bill 1697, would prohibit the Arizona Department of Transportation from using federal funds to pay for the construction, maintenance or expansion of a highway or state route, “if the acceptance of the federal monies is conditioned on the design and construction of a bicycle path or pedestrian walkway as a component of the highway or state route.”
The city has received $4 million in federal funds through the efforts of Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick and another $4.5 million from the Economic Development Administration to build a multi-use pathway for pedestrians and cyclists down State Route 80 from Old Bisbee to Lowell. Leftover funds were to be used to create other such pathways to connect the city’s boroughs.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone