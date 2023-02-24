BISBEE — The mayor and City Council began discussion on a request by Bisbee Vogue Inc. to allow the nonprofit host of the Bisbee 1000 Great Stair Climb to reserve certain parks, parking spaces and roads for the one-day event over the next five years.

Each year, BVI obtains permits for Higgins Hill Park, Grassy Park and City Park and various streets of Old Bisbee used for the Bisbee 1000 route. The city also grants permits for various parking spaces on the route to prevent blocking access to the necessary stairways.

