BISBEE — On the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management's fire-risk rating scale, Old Bisbee is identified as a “community-at-risk,” and faces a significant wildfire threat, especially with the continuing drought.
The historic part of town has homes scattered across the hills of the Mule Mountains abutting vast, vacant lands owned by mining company Freeport McMoRan Inc. and state and federal governments. The ope space has made the community a prime location for wildfires that could easily spread to homes just feet apart from each other.
While there are some hydrants and a water reservoir in Old Bisbee, city officials have been concerned for some time about the adequacy of the old system.
The city and Arizona Water Company met last week to talk with the community about a massive $50 million project in the works to provide new water lines and hydrants for a fire suppression system in Old Bisbee.
The city cannot tap into the AWC lines to provide fire suppression since the line is old and too small to be used, said AWC engineer Theresa Lau. The plan is to run a new line from the Naco, Arizona, well field all the way up through town to Old Bisbee. The new system will give property owners more protection from wildfires and structure fires.
Danielle Bouchever, a member of Old Bisbee Firewise, said a Federal Emergency Management Agency infrastructure grant for disaster mitigation will move the effort forward.
“The goal is to transition the old fire suppression system to AWC through the new system,” she said. “We want to move from a very, very old fire suppression system which is gravity fed and problematic for pressure problems.”
“We have been replacing the oldest infrastructure and installing hydrants to improve the water delivery system,” Lau said.
She and Bouchever have been working on the grant, which would expedite the new pressurized-system installation.
“It will allow us to do the project all at once and meet the most updated requirements for fire flow,” Lau said.
Bouchever said five years ago AWC, the city and the Arizona Department of Water Resources met and formulated this particular plan to get water out to the edges of town so firefighters can get a handle on fires.
AWC hired an engineering firm to create the design for the project. If and when the grant funds become available they can hit the ground running, Lau said.
A resident asked about the rumors of fish coming out of hydrants from the reservoir above the town. Matthew Gurney, public works director, said he knows there are fish in the reservoir, but he did not know if any actually came out of the hydrants.
The existing suppression system has a noticeable odor and is rather brown, according to City Manager Steve Pauken.
“You can’t drink it, but it will put a fire out,” Pauken said.
As far as a timeline, Bouchever said it would known in about nine months if the grant for the three-year project was awarded.
“It’s an enormous amount of work to do in three years,” she said. “It will be quite a disruption at times. We will make sure we connect with the community to let them know what’s going on.”
She said the city would manage the grant and AWC would take on the construction and the maintenance of the new system. At the end of the project, AWC will be the sole owner of the new system.
AWC will work closely with its customers to schedule the days and times when the work begins. Residential water connections will only go to the property lines, not to the homes.
Mayor Ken Budge said, “We’re just crossing our fingers and toes in hope we do get this grant. Nine months seems like forever waiting on this. Sometimes change is hard and there’s going to be a lot of construction going on. Reminds me of the days we were doing the sewer lines. But, look how much better we are because of that. I’m appreciative of all the work that’s gone into it by everybody.”
Frank Cabello, AWC division manager, said, “It’s a project that brings with it that fire protection Danielle was talking about, especially with all the wildfires we’ve been having over the past couple of years due to the dryness. And I think that’s the key takeaway for us because it makes a safer community and we’re thankful to be a part of that.”
Bouchever said, “If we don’t get the grant this year, we’ll submit again next year. And keep applying until they’re sick of us and they just give it to us.”