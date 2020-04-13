BISBEE — An 82-year-old Hereford man, convicted of molesting a child, will spend the rest of his life in prison after a judge sentenced him to 51 years on Monday.
Cochise County Superior Judge Timothy Dickerson followed the recommendation of prosecutors when he sentenced defendant Edward Lee Thomas to 17 years for each of three counts of child molestation, to be served consecutively.
The sentence was the middle of the sentencing range that Thomas could have received. The lowest sentence was 10 years per count, to be served consecutively for 30 years, or, the highest sentence at 24 years per count, to be served consecutively for 72 years.
Before the sentence was announced, Dickerson asked Thomas if he wanted to say anything. Because of COVID-19, the Herald/Review was not present for the sentencing hearing, but was connected to the courtroom telephonically. But the telephone connection Monday was poor and because Thomas did not speak into his microphone, his comments could not be heard.
Thomas’s attorney Roger Contreras said after the sentencing he did not want to quote his client because he didn’t think he “could do it justice.”
Assistant County Attorney Michael Powell, who was present in court, said in an email that “there was no expression of regret.”
Judge Dickerson, however, was heard loud and clear when he addressed Thomas, telling him, “you took sexual advantage of a young girl. Not once, but three times.”
In his pre-sentence report to the court, Cochise County Deputy County Attorney Yancey Garner lamented that Thomas would not live to serve the lengthy sentence. “It is unfortunate the defendant has so little life to live and he will expire long before the punishment meted out by the court will.”
The offenses — three separate incidents with the same child — occurred between September 2005 and March 2006, when the victim was 10 years old. Two of the assaults occurred at the victim’s house and one happened at Thomas’s residence while his wife was home, according to testimony at Thomas’s trial a month ago.
The only mitigating factors in the case, according to Garner, were Thomas’s lack of any other criminal record and his age.
But neither of those swayed the 12-member jury when they heard from the victim — who is now 24 — and two other women who also testified that Thomas abused them when they were in their early teens.
In the pre-sentence report, Garner also presented the judge with a letter written by a fourth woman who stated that Thomas raped her repeatedly for years when she was a child. But Garner said the statute of limitations barred Thomas from being tried on that case.
“It is quite clear that the defendant has been a serial child molester for decades,” Garner wrote in his report. “It is unfortunate the system has failed his victims and he has been able to evade justice for so long. He has wrapped himself in the blanket of positional authority, and through his economic superiority has silenced his multiple victims through both bribes and intimidation.”
The three women who testified against Thomas at his four-day trial in March all said Thomas threatened them and either gave them money, or bought them clothes in exchange for their silence.
That victim originally came forward in 2007 and told her mother what had happened with the defendant, but the police were not called. Instead, according to Garner, her mother told Thomas’s wife.
The victim’s 19-year-old sister later had a roommate call the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, Garner said.
The girl was then interviewed in 2007 by a sheriff’s office detective, which was videotaped, Garner said. But the taped interview was attached to the wrong case, and in 2008 the Cochise County Attorney’s Office erroneously had the tape destroyed, Garner said. At that point, the case against Thomas fell dormant, Garner told jurors.
About a decade later, in 2018, the victim, then 22, began asking about the case and she learned that there is no statute of limitations on such offenses, Garner said.
Last year, Thomas was offered two plea deals by the prosecution that would have sent him to jail for 120 days. Garner said the reason the jail term was so low is because the plea deal was offered to Thomas before the other two women who testified at trial had come forward.
Garner said at the time the prosecution only had the original victim and the case was shaky because it had occurred years prior and some of the evidence had been destroyed.
In a phone interview Monday afternoon, Contreras said Thomas refused to plead guilty “under any circumstances.”
“He said he was innocent,” Contreras said of his client.
An appeal has already been filed on Thomas’s behalf.