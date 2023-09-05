Gats-B2.jpg
Kathryn Loring

BISBEE — Labor Day weekend was, of course, Gats-B weekend in Bisbee, with numerous events intended for locals and visitors alike. 

Loosely derivative of The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the event invites all “Flappers, Dollfaces, Old Sports & Fellas” to participate in events like the Prom Dress Hike to the Cross, the Labor Day Luau, the Gats-B Night and the Gats-B Gala, not to mention the Bisbee Bloomers Garden Tour and the Bisbee Car Show.

Car show

