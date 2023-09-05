BISBEE — Labor Day weekend was, of course, Gats-B weekend in Bisbee, with numerous events intended for locals and visitors alike. 

Loosely derivative of The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the event invites all “Flappers, Dollfaces, Old Sports & Fellas” to participate in events like the Prom Dress Hike to the Cross, the Labor Day Luau, the Gats-B Night and the Gats-B Gala, not to mention the Bisbee Bloomers Garden Tour and the Bisbee Car Show.

garden 1

The Bisbee Bloomers featured their 21st Garden Tour in Old Bisbee as well as in the Warren District area last weekend. A garden highlights a water feature in one of the stops.
Gats-B 1.jpg

Good food and drinks were available at the Gats-B celebration.
Gats-B3.jpg

A dancer enjoys the Gats-B scene.
Car show

Asssorted makes and models were featured at the car show
garden 2

The many creative gardens always attracts plenty of wildlife.
garden 3

Bisbee Garden Tour attendees Judee Edmonds, left, and Gale Frances enjoy the surroundings as they visit a home in Warren Saturday.
garden 4

The National Wildlife Federation has named Bisbee as a Community Wildlife Habitat. The gardens featured in the annual garden tour have all been recognized as a wildlife habitat.
garden 6

Vista Park is a wildlife garden in progress as a garden tour attendee peruses the scenery.

Tags

