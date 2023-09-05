BISBEE — Labor Day weekend was, of course, Gats-B weekend in Bisbee, with numerous events intended for locals and visitors alike.
Loosely derivative of The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the event invites all “Flappers, Dollfaces, Old Sports & Fellas” to participate in events like the Prom Dress Hike to the Cross, the Labor Day Luau, the Gats-B Night and the Gats-B Gala, not to mention the Bisbee Bloomers Garden Tour and the Bisbee Car Show.
“Getting to visit Bisbee for the first time felt like I stepped right into a storybook,” said Amanda Gonzales, a photographer/graphic arts/mixed media artist from Las Cruces, New Mexico, visiting for the weekend. “The overwhelming sense of community was so welcoming and made me feel like I was part of this special place”
Ashley Breault, a professional dance teacher in Bisbee and Sierra Vista, echoed those sentiments.
“Labor Day weekend was full of fun stuff to do here in Bisbee,” she said. “Saturday night I enjoyed a Gatsby Themed Saturday night. I had cocktails at the Copper Queen Hotel decked out in my '20s outfit and watched the flapper girls dance to live music at the Grand. Sunday morning the live music and rose added to the already classy and sweet vibe of Patisserie Jacqui. It was a lovely and delicious reopening celebration from their summer break.
"Later Sunday evening I attended Dot’s Diner’s annual Luau, which is something I look forward to all summer. Great cocktails, yummy food, and live performances create an environment where you are bound to have an awesome time. Dot’s Diner always throws great events.”
