A Munster Halloween in July masquerade ball coming to Bisbee

BISBEE — Long, long ago there was a time when television entertainment was based on mirth, conviviality and belly laughs from entertaining shows of fantasy and fun.
"The Munsters," which ran from 1964 to 1966, was one of those shows. Joining the cast with Fred Gwynne (Herman Munster), Yvonne DeCarlo (Lily Munster) and Al Lewis (Grandpa) was 11-year-old Butch Patrick who played the role of Eddie Munster, the werewolf child of Herman and Lily.
Patrick will be coming to Bisbee to host what is hoped to be the first Halloween in July Masquerade Ball.
Patrick visited his friend, Gretchen Bonaduce, on a trip to Tombstone last year, where he was presented with the key to the Town Too Tough to Die. He was amazed at her accomplishments as the owner of Greenway Manor and co-owner of Hacienda Del Avion with her partner, Kevin Starr. Both lodging locations have been successful and now Bonaduce has stepped into dining with the purchase of Le Cornucopia Café.
“She told me, ‘Everyone has said they’d come visit me, but you’re the first who actually came.’ I am looking forward to this visit. She’s great and a lot of fun. There’s not many people who have the initiative to do what she has done,” Patrick said.
She told Patrick how bad she felt for people who did not have the partying Halloween experience last year due to COVID-19 and wanted to do something special for the community.
After a brainstorming session, they came up with the Halloween in July Masquerade Ball. Patrick agreed to be the host of what may become an annual event, Bonaduce said.
“He’ll be a great host,” she added. “He’s so much fun.”
Bonaduce said people are welcome to dress up in costumes or come as they are. She will be Marie Antoinette, and, no, she won’t be headless. Too much trouble walking around carrying a head all night.
Music crossing the genres will be provided by Deejay Gidzillah! and a highlight of the night will be the audience participation in Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance. Bonaduce even arranged for someone to teach interested partygoers the moves on Thursday, July 29, at Greenway Manor. Call the Manor for details.
The venue is the American Legion Post 16 at 1422 State Route 92. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event ends at 10 p.m., she said. There is a limit to the number of people the Post can accommodate, so she suggested purchasing tickets through Eventbrite in advance at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/munster-masquarade-tickets-131976430055?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.
Big Woody’s food truck will provide barbecue and snacks for the party.
Patrick still kicking around
Patrick’s acting career started in 1960 with parts on “The Real McCoys” and “General Hospital.” He also played a part on “My Favorite Martian.” "The Munsters" producer asked him to fly out for a screen test and hired him on the spot. With his family back East, he lived with his uncle while he was in Hollywood.
As a child actor, school was a must and he had to spend at least three hours a day in tutoring during school session. But during the summer when he was off, the writers would always give him more screen time.
"The Munsters" had great success until "Batman" took over the time slot on another network and the series ended. Even so, its 70 shows are in reruns and can be streamed, Patrick said.
“We didn’t have syndication back then, but in the 1970s it opened up,” he recalled. “We never thought about longevity at the time. And, our shows are still running. We never expected the show to make a comeback on reruns. Tours at Universal Studios always make a stop at the Munsters set, one of the most requested stops on tour.”
Though he played in a number of roles over the years after "The Munsters" was canceled, he now travels the country speaking at conventions and car shows where he shows off his Munsters Dragula car. He admits being a gearhead and has a specially designed Munsters Harley Davidson as well.
The show is still popular, as its website attests. In fact, fans can find information, memorabilia on the show and Patrick’s schedule of events at: https://munsters.com/.