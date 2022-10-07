BISBEE — Though not as abundant as they once were when they once dotted the American landscape, breakfast houses like Mornings Cafe in the Warren section of Bisbee still have a hold on customers.
With omelets, hash browns and pancakes that spill over plates — along with a sumptuous lunch menu now with vegan choices — people have kept returning to Mornings in droves.
On weekends, the place is always wall-to-wall packed.
Started 14 years ago by Arlene and Steve Pechta, the town quickly embraced the little cafe on Arizona Street as it blossomed into something close to a community treasure that almost felt like family.
Since Sept. 3, the beloved cafe that reels in locals, tourists and regulars has extended that family: Its longtime personable dishwasher/busboy/waiter Miguel Meneses has taken over the reins as Mornings new owner.
“It’s really been great,” said the Bisbee native. “It feels like everyone is happy for me, that they’re cheering me on. It’s wonderful to have that kind of community support at your back.”
But what a long, winding road of a journey Meneses had when it came to finally buying the place.
Offered the business five years after he took home his first paycheck from Mornings, Meneses thought the Pechtas were joking.
“I really didn’t think they were serious,” he said. “I didn’t know much about the business end of things. I was a waiter who never took out a loan for anything in my life.”
After putting the offer on the back burner for a year, Meneses became serious about it and spent the next four years getting turned away from practically every lending institution he talked with about securing a loan.
“Not having money behind me or assets made it difficult,” he said. “If I wanted to pay incredibly high interest rates, then I could have had some kind of loan, but they were just too sky-high to really consider. A private backer came forward, but pulled out when the pandemic hit.”
Although he knew he could successfully run Morning’s, he became discouraged and felt he had hit a dead end.
Until longtime customers, once friends of his grandfather’s, stepped up and said they would back him.
“Basically, they said they believed in me,” he said. “Things sometimes have a way of working out.”
Meneses has come full circle, from a busboy to the cafe’s owner on Arizona Street, which has taken on a look in the last year to something close to a “Restaurants Row.” Once the hub of bustling commercial activity back in Bisbee’s mining days, the street fell on hard times when the mine closed in the 1970s.
But since the start of 2022, activity has sprouted up with the addition of the new eateries. Shortly after the Good 2 Go convenience store across from the Warren Ballpark rolled out a Little Caesar’s Pizza outlet, Los Hermanos opened in the former Beto’s Mexican Food location while the full-service The Copper Pig restaurant opened a few hundred feet from Mornings.
“I’m love what’s happening on this street and especially to Warren,” Meneses said. “Even when I was a kid, there was really nothing going on. To see Warren starting to open up and with restaurants is so great for this community.”
Meneses — who plans to extend the cafe’s seating in March by covering its outdoor patio — knows Morning’s operation like the back of his hand; he works the restaurant with calmness and ease, even in the middle of a packed-house with customers lined up outside. Despite the commotion, Meneses isn’t trying to hurry diners out.
Instead, he’ll talk to a table of four about monsoons, the weather, the Bisbee Great Stair Climb, or just about anything. He has the charisma to make you feel at home in the cozy, 57-customer-capacity restaurant.
Which is part of the down-home draw Mornings and its breakfast counterparts have on customers.
Like the Bisbee Breakfast Club that opened in 2005 in a building that was once a pharmacy in the Lowell district of Old Bisbee, tourists and locals have an affection for quaint breakfast houses that offer not only great food, but an atmosphere that is becoming whitewashed away by corporate-designed restaurants.
Though they may be off the beaten path, or in the older sections of smaller, aging communities, breakfast establishments and diners like Mornings Cafe are hardly vanishing from the American landscape.
As of 2022, there are 8,648 breakfast restaurants and diner businesses in the U.S., according to IbisWorld, an industry market research company, an increase of 0.5% from 2021. That bodes well for both the restaurant industry and consumers: That sector of restaurants has steadily grown 0.5% per year on average between 2017-22 despite the havoc COVD-19 rained on the industry.
With six employees — including his brother and mom — Meneses is more than busy, running Mornings Cafe with the same pleasant manner he displayed for years as the waiter who seemed to know everyone’s name.
“I was just a young boy of 19 when I started here,” said Meneses, “and then suddenly it felt like I stepped into a different world when I was offered the business. But the way things have been going, it really couldn’t be much better than how it’s turned out.”
Mornings is located at 420 Arizona St. Its hours are 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday through Wednesday. The cafe is closed on Thursday.