“This one's for you Bisbee, a double ringer.”
That was my father’s favorite saying. I, Ralph V. Parra, would like to give appreciation for all of you horseshoe pitchers who have kept the game going strong these past 50 years. We all have experienced a tremendous amount of enjoyment from family gatherings, picnics, fundraisers and local, city county and state tournaments.
Our wonderful city of Bisbee has had many great horseshoe pitchers both living and deceased that I would like to recognize for their contribution not only as great horseshoe pitchers, but also awesome men and families who would come together as a community.
Horseshoe pitchers are walking in Bisbee’s Fourth of July Parade on Sunday. Those interested in joining their group in the parade should meet the group at Cole Avenue and Greenway Elementary school at 2 p.m Sunday.
For those interested in joining the Arizona State Horseshoe Pitchers’ Association contact B.J. at 520-907-7116