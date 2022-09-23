BISBEE — The day he was fired from a construction site at the old Bisbee High, a disgruntled Mathew Gistinger went to Walmart in Sierra Vista and bought himself an outfit to make himself look like a UPS driver. Then he went across the street and purchased a 22-gauge shotgun and ammunition from the CAL Ranch Store, a probable cause report says.
The following day, Thursday, Gistinger killed his former boss, shooting him four times, the report shows.
The suspect himself called 911 just after 1 p.m. and said he had shot a man at the old high school at 100 Clawson Ave., the report shows.
Once he was arrested, Gistinger, after receiving his Miranda warning, told investigators that he shot Brent Roosevelt Hester three or four times, then pointed the rifle at two other people he wanted to kill, as well, but then changed his mind, the report shows.
Police found four spent .22 caliber shell casings at the scene, the report shows.
Hester was the supervisor at the construction site. It's not clear if he dismissed Gistinger, but an incident occurred that prompted Gistinger to be fired on Wednesday, the report shows.
Gistinger, who lives in Sierra Vista, told Bisbee Police that he "had devised a plan" to kill Hester and that he wanted to disguise himself as a UPS driver, the report shows.
The suspect said he arrived at the old high school and "after coming in and out of the building several times, he observed Hester and fired three or four times," the report shows.
Video footage from inside the building shows Gistinger firing at Hester "several times" and striking him. It also shows the suspect pointing the rifle at two other people, but not firing the weapon, the report says.
A statement was released about Hester's death Friday from Michael Stefaun of Satori Builders and Joseph Lewis of Old Bisbee High School LLC. The school is being converted into apartments.
"In an extreme tragedy on Thursday September 23, 2022, at approximately 1 p.m. a former worker by the name of Mathew Gistinger from Sierra Vista entered the Old Bisbee High School job site and started shooting at employees. Bisbee Police responded in a few minutes and entered to find job supervisor Brent Roosevelt Hester unresponsive. He was transported to Bisbee Copper Queen Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Fortunately, there were no other injuries.
"Brent was not only an employee but in a tight-knit community such as Bisbee he was considered family. We are all in shock and grieving this senseless tragedy."
Gistinger was booked into the Cochise County Jail on Thursday, charged with first-degree murder, endangerment/aggravated assault and several weapons offenses.
Before arriving at the lockup though, police said Gistinger tried to escape from the police department by "successfully defeating a set of hand restraints by destroying the connecting chain."
The suspect appeared before a judge on Friday morning at the Bisbee Justice Court. His next scheduled court appearance will be in Cochise County Superior Court.