BISBEE — The day he was fired from a construction site at the old Bisbee High, a disgruntled Mathew Gistinger went to Walmart in Sierra Vista and bought himself an outfit to make himself look like a UPS driver. Then he went across the street and purchased a 22-gauge shotgun and ammunition from the CAL Ranch Store, a probable cause report says.

The following day, Thursday, Gistinger killed his former boss, shooting him four times, the report shows.

