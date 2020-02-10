BISBEE — An accused killer’s seventh attorney — who has since quit the case — has ordered a mental health evaluation of his former client, further delaying a trial date for the defendant.
It’s been more than two years since Jose Daniel Arvizu was fatally shot in the chest near Sierra Vista. Roger Delane Wilson, of Hereford, is accused of the killing, which occurred in June 2017 near Wilson’s mother’s residence, authorities say. Wilson has repeatedly claimed that he shot Arvizu in self-defense. He’s charged with first-degree murder with premeditation.
Wilson’s former attorney, Tucson-based lawyer Steven West, ordered the evaluation before Wilson’s eighth attorney, Chris Kimminau, took the case. Kimminau told Cochise County Superior Judge James Conlogue on Monday that it’s likely the evaluation will be done soon, but could conclude that Wilson is not competent.
Wilson has gone through seven defense attorneys, many of whom he has threatened or accosted — and that includes West, whom he threatened to kill, court records show.
Wilson, who is in custody in Pima County and refused transport to Monday’s pretrial conference, also has a history of acting up in court and has been thrown out of hearings, said Chief Deputy Criminal Prosecutor Lori Zucco.
He also has a penchant for filing his own petitions with the court.
In February 2019, Conlogue ordered Wilson to a mental competency restoration program. But this past November, West again broached the issue that his client was perhaps not competent to stand trial. The lawyer stopped representing Wilson in late December after he said Wilson had threatened “counsel’s life and/or wellbeing on multiple occasions,” according to court records.
Another hearing has been scheduled for March 9 in front of Conlogue to determine if Wilson’s mental health evaluation is complete and examine the conclusions.