BISBEE — To help students who participate in sports and extracurricular activities at Lowell Junior High School and Bisbee High School, the board of the Bisbee Unified School District agreed to the purchase of two 14-passenger buses during Tuesday’s meeting.
Mike Frosco, athletic director, said some students have difficulties getting a ride home after games. Some BHS girls teams play prior to the boys games and they end up waiting for rides home. The buses would provide the girls with a safe ride home.
“We might get more kids out for activities if we had transportation home for them,” he said.
BUSD facilities and transportation manager Albert Lopez told board members Carol Loy, Ann Littrell, Erin Rhodes, Brain Ott and Chris Vertrees sometimes the coaches try to provide rides home for the players.
“But, we do need some help,” Lopez added. “Some coaches are willing to jump in, but some aren’t. We like this solution.”
Superintendent Tom Woody echoed them saying, “We need them. It’s difficult to find drivers and we don’t need a 75-passenger bus for a few kids.”
LJHS principal Laura Miller was in favor of the buses and agreed it may help more students participate in clubs that benefit them. Lowell, like the high school, has a number of students from Naco, Ariz., who attend school and having available transportation would improve involvement in school sports and activities.
Woody received five bids and recommended the board approve two 2021 Collins buses from RWC Group through the Mohave cooperative at a cost of $63,799.54 each. Money for the buses would come from the capital fund which has $240,000 in it.
The buses would not require the drivers to be CDL certified. Only a training session is needed, Woody added.
Ott complimented Tombstone High School on its transportation system of the smaller buses and suggested the coaches could drive.
New HP and Lenovo laptops for the 30 teachers whose computers need to be replaced were approved as well at a cost of $17,413.
Faculty and staff who choose to retain employment with the district will get a stipend to remain for the 2021-22 school year. The board approved a $1,000 payment to teachers which they will receive in August and $500 to staff which will be paid in May 2022.