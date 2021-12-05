BISBEE — The Arizona Department of Transportation will again be working on the rockfall project along State Route 80 north of Bisbee starting Monday, Dec. 6.
ADOT says motorists will see alternating one-lane traffic and should plan on a 15-minute or longer delay as crews work on the mountainside to excavate rock. Drivers should use caution and slow down through the work area.
ADOT also announced a safety project will begin in next summer on State Route 80 from just north of Old Divide Road to West Boulevard, said Darin Kelly, ADOT environmental planner in a letter to City Manager Steve Pauken.
It includes a project that many in Bisbee have been wanting for a number of years — replacing the existing high pressure sodium lighting system in the Mule Pass tunnel with brighter, light-emitting diode fixtures. The lighting project includes replacing the old control system, the installation of new electrical conductors where needed and the removal of the existing electrical service pedestal to install a new one.
The tunnel walls will be cleaned and expansion joints and minor cracks sealed.
The roadway project includes eliminating one westbound lane through the tunnel to establish 6-foot shoulders on either side. The pavement will be milled, repaved and restriped.
“There will be single-lane closures throughout the duration of the project,” said Kelly. “During the restriping phase of the project, a pilot car with a flagging system will be employed with access restricted to a single lane. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained throughout construction. Staging areas have yet to be determined and will be the responsibility of the contractor.”
Construction is anticipated to begin in the summer of 2022 and the duration is anticipated to be approximately five months.
Mule Pass Tunnel was celebrated as a vital road improvement at a dedication on Dec. 19, 1958. It took 150 workers nearly two years working day and night to bore through 1,400 feet of granite to daylight on the other side of the mountain, according to Peter Corbett, former ADOT public information officer. The winding road over Mule Pass in Bisbee was one of the highest points on the then-named U.S. 80, the former coast-to-coast highway that cut across southern Arizona.