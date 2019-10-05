BISBEE — Cochise County, Bisbee and Habitat for Humanity Tucson are working towards supporting affordable housing to help residents having a hard time keeping a roof over their heads.
In a town hall meeting Friday night, Bisbee Mayor David Smith spoke on the need to help the city’s low income families, disabled and elderly.
“Affordable housing is a big issue in Bisbee,” Smith said. “Step Up Bisbee/Naco is great, but they do not build houses. We need houses.”
He went on to say Airbnb is compounding the problem as those homes are taken off the rental market making fewer homes available to rent in the city.
“The people who come stay a night or two and don’t spend as much money as a full time resident would,” he continued. “There’s a big difference.”
With the 2020 Census fast approaching, nearly 200 will be counted as vacant homes and cost the city federal funding, he added. “And that’s the number we know. We don’t know how many people are offering homes and rooms as lodging not on Airbnb or other sites.”
He worries over possible closure of a couple of the few low-cost housing apartment complexes, one which owes $87,000 in sewer fees.
“We have a problem and we’re working with the county to get a game plan in place,” he said.
To that end, there have been talks about developing a multi-purpose development using a city-owned, eight-acre parcel which sits behind Safeway and adjoins the area of the Bisbee Senior Center, he explained. It could include apartments and small single-family homes.
“Our interest relates to our community improvement plan in support of our Healthy Communities initiative,” said Judith Gilligan, prevention services director with Cochise Health and Social Services. “In Bisbee, we want to focus on affordable housing.”
She noted there were a number of affordable housing projects completed in Sierra Vista and Douglas, but none in Bisbee since 1987.
“We want to work with the city, the Southeastern Governments Organizations and Step Up Bisbee/Naco and see what we can do to increase affordable housing,” she said.
T. VanHook, chief executive officer of Habitat for Humanity Tucson (HHT) who lived in Bisbee, came down to discuss the options available for the organization to help the housing situation.
HHT has been helping families for the past 40 years and has a strong and generous donor base, she said. With the help of countless volunteers, HHT has constructed 450 new houses and renovated 430 others in the Tucson area. The organization has expanded to take in Sierra Vista and Bisbee.
These homes are built by volunteers, but the prospective owner also has to put in 250 hours of “sweat equity,” whether it be helping in the construction of other homes or, if disabled, performing office-type duties at home, VanHook said.
Home styles vary and sizes of the homes are determined by the size of families.
HHT offers low interest, 24-year mortgages to prospective buyers who meet three primary requirements: need, willingness to partner and the ability to make the monthly payments.
VanHook related the story of a young boy whose family had just moved into their own home. “He told me, very excitedly, ‘We have our own refrigerator. I don’t have to put my name of the food and don’t have to worry about someone else stealing it.’
“That’s what makes it all worthwhile. I had to step outside for a few moments by myself. I had tears in my eyes. Imagine being excited about not having to put your name on your food.”
HHT also renovates existing homes for those who qualify and can work with Step Up Bisbee/Naco by providing funding. It helps the elderly by allowing them to age in place in familiar settings.
Step Up Bisbee/Naco is a volunteer force who annually choose a number of homes of the elderly, disabled and low income to renovate to an extent. They will do roofing, plumbing, electrical work, as well as other construction and yard work needed to make a home more user-friendly for handicapped and elderly residents.
Finding out funds could be made available through HHT was welcome news to Grady Meadows, president of the group.
VanHook also talked about the trend of smaller homes with around 850-square foot living space. Some come pre-packaged and ready to set up in 72 hours. Then the interior volunteer crews begin work to make the shell a home. Such homes are perfect for replacing aged mobile homes in old, small mobile home parks.
Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) could be available to the city to tear down condemned houses and free up lots for building, she continued.
She suggested the city work with college students, including the construction students at Cochise College. The college students could design the layout and engineering students from the University of Arizona could draw up the plans.
The first step is to get council approval on the eight-acre project and ensure all the council members are in agreement. Smith and city council members Leslie Johns and Louis Pawlik, who attended the meeting, were in favor of moving forward.