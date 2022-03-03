BISBEE — Two measures were approved Tuesday night during the city council meeting, which are hoped to bring more affordable rental housing to the community.
Bed and breakfasts have popped up all over town, reducing longterm rental availabilities for Bisbee families and workers on the low end of the pay scale.
In order to provide rental options, the city decided to permit property owners who have an existing structure or who wish to build a separate structure to offer rental housing.
The first was the approval of an ordinance that allows property owners to lease out accessory dwelling units, limited to 600 square feet, such as converted garages, to boost income as well as help alleviate the housing problem.
The ordinance, approved by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, will establish ADUs as housing opportunities for a minimum rental period of not less than 30 days, preventing more bed and breakfasts lodging.
Such housing will require building permits and must meet building code regulations. A certificate of occupancy after an inspection is required, and owners will be given until July 31 to receive inspections and start the billing process. After that date, any non-conforming rental unit will be subject to a fine of $1,000 for each violation.
The second measure was a purchase agreement for the sale of the Hillcrest Apartments in Warren to La Frontera for the appraised value of $600,000. La Frontera is a development company with experience in low income housing projects, though more centered around mental health and drug abuse services. The organization has facilities in Benson and Sierra Vista.
City Manager Steven Pauken told council members Joni Giacomino, Leslie Johns, Frank Davis, Mel Sowid and Anna Cline and Mayor Ken Budge that La Frontera was the only bid proposal received by the city for the Hillcrest complex. Pauken worked with Southeastern Arizona Governments Organization Senior Planner Melissa Hartman, who helped steer La Frontera to the project.
Pauken said, “Let me say, this is something I have never done before. This is not just selling a piece of property. This is helping to solve a very hard problem Bisbee and a lot of small communities have — housing. The property is particularly well suited for solving the problems for low and moderate income individuals and families who need rental units.”
City Attorney Joe Estes explained the two-acre property was sold with the clear intention of developing it for low income housing. He said La Frontera is on an April deadline to apply for tax credits.
“La Frontera is convinced this is a good solid fit and they have expended a substantial amount of money and resources doing due diligence ahead of time so they can meet these deadlines,” Estes said.
Joe Tarver, attorney for La Frontera, said, “The one thing that’s noticeable in the city is the dire need for low income housing, and housing for people with mental health issues.”
Giacomino asked if the development would include a range of income levels, a request made by citizens.
“We have a lot of people needing housing,” she added. “There’s a desire to have a mixed income development.”
Hartman said there are people on a waiting list for housing in Cochise County and the apartment project could help alleviate that.
Tarver said the property would have a manager, who would not be onsite 24/7. La Frontera also offers services and support for those people who need it to prevent them from losing their apartments.
“We don’t just throw somebody out,” Tarver said. “We provide the services necessary to try to help the person.”
Cline asked if Bisbee residents would have assurances they would get the first opportunities to rent apartments and Tarver said that was La Fronter’s intent.
He said a market study would encompass local workers and those who live in other cities like Douglas and Sierra Vista but cannot afford to live in Bisbee.
Johns asked about the need to be close to grocery stores and medical facilities.
Hartman said a grocery store has to be within 6.5 miles and the Safeway store is 5 miles away. Also required are bus stops near the apartments and the city met that goal. Also nearby is the Copper Queen Community Hospital emergency department, another requirement.
La Frontera CEO Dan Ranieri said the complex would not be Section 8 Housing.
Ranieri said, “The 14 studio apartments will rent for $480 a month, which includes water, sewer and trash pickup with the tenant responsible for the electricity. For the 12 one-bedroom apartments, the rent will be $525, and the seven three-bedrooms would rent for $736.
“Originally the plan was to do 60 units, but the cost when we had the assessment done was more than the tax credits would fund. So, we’re going to phase this. The first phase will be the two existing buildings with 33 units. Then next year, we’re going to go again and apply for a second tax credit for new construction to build 20 to 30 additional units on the periphery.”
Hartman said a person making $15 an hour would qualify for housing at the Hillcrest.
Once La Frontera gets the tax credits and can proceed, hopefully no later than October, the city will be paid.
So how long will it take to get up and running?
Tarver said the company must apply by April 1 and will know if it received the tax credits by June 1. Construction should start by the end of the year and could take a year to build out.
Budge said, “They have already spent tens of thousands of dollars on this project. That to me shows their commitment.”
He asked that city staff support the efforts as much as possible.
The council unanimously approved the sale agreement.
Also approved was the donation of three old garbage trucks and 600 dumpsters to Naco, Sonora, to help the sister city improve its garbage situation.
The dump trucks and dumpsters are of no further use to the city since the sanitation department changed from dumpsters to individual rollouts, said Pauken.
Sowid, who did not think the city should donate to a country, said, “I don’t want to sound heartless here, but scrap metal has a lot of value these days. We should sell them to Naco rather than give them away. We’re not in a position to give them away. ”
Budge said, “I thought about this the same way. But we’d have to cut them up and haul them someplace. No one will buy. Some things you do because it’s right. We as a city can afford this.”
It was not a unanimous vote, as Sowid and Giacomino voted no.