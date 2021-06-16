BISBEE — As of June 15, all permissible consumer fireworks, like those sold in packages in stores, are banned within the city limits through July 6 or until fire restrictions have been lifted.
Currently, all of Cochise County is under a Stage II fire restriction by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
During the meeting Tuesday, the mayor and city council voted unanimously in favor of the temporary ban, which includes all aerial and ground fireworks, following the recommendation of the city’s Police and Fire Advisory Committee.
If a person does set off fireworks that lead to a fire, they will be responsible to cover the cost of any emergency response.
Dry conditions and high temperatures have created a dangerous situation. To prevent possible fires by partiers, Fire Chief George Castillo emphasized the need for the ban.
Each year, the Bisbee Fire Department puts on a fireworks show for Independence Day from the No. 7 dump on Freeport McMoran Inc. property. Castillo said his certified firefighters always see “a show” from the ground below around Vista Park where most gather to watch the celebration.
Police Chief Albert Echave pointed out there were a few brushfires from fireworks over the past few years, which were not as dry as this year.
Those who ignore the ban will face citations and have fireworks seized, noted Echave.
Councilwomen Joni Giacomino and Joan Hansen, who represent the Warren District where the fireworks show is held, were glad to vote in favor of the ban as it would set many pet owners at ease.
“My dog will thank you, as will many others,” Giacomino said.
“It makes good sense,” emphasized Echave. “Come and watch the city fireworks. The chief takes precautions and we can do it safely.”
And what it show it will be this year as $10,000 will be spent on the display. Bisbee Firefighters Union 2146 and the city each contributed $5,000 for it.
The expenditure of $5,000 for the fireworks was approved 5-2 with Councilmembers Leslie Johns, Frank Davis, Giacominoi and Anna Cline and Mayor Ken Budge in favor, and Hansen and Lou Pawlik voting against it.
However, Castillo will have the final say to hold the show. In good weather, any debris falling from the arial fireworks generally lands on the vegetation-free mining property and poses no danger to homes located around the area.
“Wind or some other situation could make us call it off,” Castillo added.
To ensure public safety, spotters will keep watch from the launch site above and fire trucks and brush trucks will be strategically placed around Cole Avenue and Oliver Circle.
The show will be held on Sunday, July 4, at dark and will be visible to all parts of the city.