BISBEE — For the past eight years, the annual Friends of the Copper Queen Library’s (FCQL) Altered Books fundraiser has stoked the imagination of some of Bisbee’s best- and least-known artists, delighting those who attend the event.
In its ninth year, FCQL secretary Cathy Clifton expects this one to be just as creative as those of years past.
“I’m blown away every time,” she said. “If you enjoy the free programming at the Copper Queen Library, and if you appreciate the creativity of Bisbee artists, you shouldn’t miss it.”
This year’s show will feature entries made with recycled books from around the country and include wall clocks, travel journals, shrines and more, Clifton said.
“If you’re an artist, there’s still time to enter,” she said. “Entry forms are available at the front desk of the Copper Queen Library and at the front door of Central School. If you enter, please note that your pieces are due at Central School on Aug. 29 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.”
All funds raised help the award–winning library provide free programming such as movies at the Bisbee Royale, Arizona Arts and Humanities programming, the children’s Summer Reading Program, the Preschool Story Hour and more at both the main branch and the San Jose annex, Clifton said.
Every year since its beginning, the show has also had the works of young artists from local schools. It adds a fun flavor to the show, Clifton said, adding she hopes more students will enter their own imaginative creations.
Last year, there were 75 entries which brought $3,000 much-needed funds to FCQL. She expects to do as well or better this year.
“We always get entries from outside Bisbee, quite a few from Sierra Vista, Tucson and the Phoenix area, and we even have some regulars from back east who submit every year,” she said.
Some of the participating artists this year are Tamara Page, Jennifer Harris, Bridget Shanahan and Mary Jane Bank, along with library manager Jason Macoviak and program director Alison Williams.
“While you’re supporting this excellent cause and perusing the art, you’ll enjoy snacks, wine and beer (available for a donation) and socializing with friends,” Clifton said. “This is one of Bisbee’s favorite annual events, so make it an important part of your Labor Day weekend.”