Altered Books live auction coming

This brilliantly colored collage clock by James Coull is an example of the the broad array of items made from recycled books that will be on display at the Altered Books show and auction of the Friends of the Copper Queen Library.

 Friends of the Copper Queen Library

BISBEE — The time is fast approaching for the popular 12th annual Altered Books fundraiser for the Friends of the Copper Queen Library and the call to artists has been announced.

Get your creative juices running and submit an entry to benefit the library and its numerous programs.

