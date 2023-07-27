Altered Books live auction coming

This brilliantly colored collage clock by James Coull is an example of the the broad array of items made from recycled books that will be on display at the Altered Books show and auction of the Friends of the Copper Queen Library.
BISBEE — The time is fast approaching for the popular 12th annual Altered Books fundraiser for the Friends of the Copper Queen Library and the call to artists has been announced.
Get your creative juices running and submit an entry to benefit the library and its numerous programs.
Altered Books is one of the most favorite fundraisers in the city as artists of all ages take old worn out books and turn them into unique, one of a kind pieces of art that do not disappoint the art collector or those who want to help Friends and support the library.
According to Sara Curtis with FCQL, this year the auction will be in the former format with a live show and auction at the Central School Project where there is plenty of room for all the entries.
Artists can pick up an entry form at the front desk at the library or at the entrance of Central School Project. The entries must be brought to the school between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, prior to the auction.
“Local artists and guest artists from around the country are already preparing amazing works of art created at least in part from recycled books, and there’s still time to prepare a piece for auction,” she noted. “Partygoers will see a display of all the artwork at the free, live event from noon to 4 p.m. on the day of the event.”
Snacks and adult beverages will be available.
All profits from the event will support free books, media and programming at the Copper Queen Library, which was voted America’s Best Small Library in 2019, said Curtis.
The Copper Queen Library offers an array of free programming downtown and at the San Jose Annex, including the Summer Reading Programs, STEAM programs, Act One Culture pass (museum and event discounts), Seed Library, Tool Library, Early Literacy Programs, WiFi Hot Spots, Dial-a-Story, Freewrite and the free Kanopy Streaming Service as well as the Criterion Collection of films and a new Children’s Collection.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone