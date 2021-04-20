BISBEE — Taking into consideration the odor coming from an existing marijuana outdoor-grow facility run by The Pharm, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors approved an appeal to overturn a Special Use Authorization granted by the Planning and Zoning Commission that allowed a second marijuana facility to set up operations across the street at 9910 N. Fort Grant Road.
John Holcomb owns Apple Annie’s, and The Pharm is catty-corner to his farming property. He and his staff say the odor of The Pharm “smells like dead skunks” and causes headaches.
He believes adding another marijuana grow facility would just increase the problem. Holcomb asked Supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby to overturn the SUA on nuisance grounds during Tuesday’s meeting.
Planning and Zoning approved the SUA on the 321-acre plot for Willcox OC LLC, represented by Adam Bough, in a 5 to 2 vote at its March 10 meeting.
“The Planning & Zoning Commission was presented an odor mitigation plan for outdoor cannabis cultivation and staff stated that no cannabis odor would leave the property. This is a false and misleading statement. Cannabis is very pungent and the odor is difficult to neutralize,” Holcomb stated.
Holcomb said the chairman of the commission told him to appeal to the Supervisors.
Bough told the Supervisors the company would use a Fogco custom-made atomized system to eliminate the odor, but Dana Pack, vice president of the company, could not commit to a 100 percent odor elimination.
“There are things beyond our control,” Pack stated.
Supervisors Judd and Crosby agreed with Holcomb on the nuisance factor and approved the appeal, while English voted against the appeal.
Crosby said it was “a difficult issue” and wanted to overturn the commission’s decision.
Judd said, “The commission based its decision on the complete mitigation of odor. They can’t determine that. It’s a clear nuisance. Our department did not find that odor could be appropriately handled. Odor mitigation is a big deal.”
English believed since one of the conditions in the SUA dealt with the mitigation of odors, the SUA could be revoked if the company could not comply.
“We should give them the chance to try it before we approve the appeal,” English stated.
Prior to the Holcomb appeal, the supervisors denied an appeal by The Pharm’s Timothy LaSota concerning the same property. LaSota based objections on the possibilities of cross pollination and possible insect infestation or disease infection due to the proximity and large size of the outdoor-grow area.
Kim Bennet, owner of the property of the proposed operation, said cross pollination should not be a problem as the prevailing winds come from the south-southwest. As the property lies to the north of The Pharm operation, there would be little chance for cross pollination.
Judd noted insects can spread pollen and disease just as easy as the wind.
The Pharm General Manager Craig Boutle said he employs 250 to 300 people and it could create an employment problem with two competing operations. He asked more distance be placed between marijuana grow facilities.
There is no county regulation that restricts how close marijuana grow facilities can be, English pointed out.
“That can’t be a factor today,” she added. “We have one grower who doesn’t want another grower next to him.”
English and Crosby voted to deny the appeal. Judd was in favor of the appeal.
All three supervisors agreed there should be a discussion on proximity of marijuana grow facilities.