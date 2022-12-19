Paul Adams

Paul Adams

A higher court has sided with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and against a Superior Court judge's order that a member of the church be compelled to reveal what he heard in the disciplinary session of another congregant who was ex-communicated because of severe sexual and physical abuse he inflicted on his children.

The case before the Arizona Court of Appeals Division Two was a special action filed by attorneys for the Bisbee ward of the church — also known as the Mormon Church — as part of a longstanding civil suit filed against the LDS in 2020 by lawyers representing the victimized children of former church member Paul Adams.

