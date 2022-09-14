A higher court will allow oral arguments in the civil suit against the Bisbee ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints following requests from attorneys for the church.
The attorneys are attempting to block a Cochise County judge's order that would compel a ward clerk to reveal the confessions of a member who sexually and physically assaulted his children and publicized his acts on social media.
The ruling, by the Arizona Court of Appeals Division Two, was issued Tuesday and the oral arguments have been scheduled for Nov. 1 at 2 p.m.
Attorneys representing the church — also known as the Mormon Church — and two of its former bishops filed a petition for special action with the Arizona Court of Appeals Division Two in regard to the order signed by Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal on Aug. 8.
Cardinal’s order focuses on the actions of Paul Adams, a former Border Patrol agent who belonged to the Bisbee ward of the church, along with his wife, Leizza Adams, and their children.
On Aug. 12, Cardinal stayed her own order pending a decision from the Court of Appeals.
Adams confessed the sexual abuse he was inflicting on his daughters to former bishop John Herrod — a well-known doctor in Sierra Vista — and then to the disciplinary council held on his case in 2013 by former bishop Robert “Kim” Mauzy, court records show. He was excommunicated from the church because of his actions.
Adams was arrested in 2017 for his crimes. He hanged himself in a jail cell in Florence while awaiting trial.
Leizza Adams served 2½ years in prison for child abuse because she failed to protect the youngsters — one of them an infant — from Adams.
Even though he confessed to church leaders about the abuse, Adams broadcast his actions all over social media, to the point of boasting about his abuse and posting videos he had taken while assaulting the children, court records show.
Cardinal’s order says that because Adams aired the brutalities he had inflicted upon his children on social media, his confessions to clergy at the church’s Bisbee ward are no longer privileged communication under the clergy-penitent privilege.
Also, Cardinal wrote that when Adams went before the disciplinary council hearing in 2013 conducted by Mauzy, there was an individual present who was the ward clerk for that particular hearing. In her order, Cardinal says that person — Richard Fife — was not acting as clergy at that session and is not subject to the clergy-penitent rule.
“Based on the foregoing, the Court concludes that Mr. Fife’s role in the disciplinary council is not that of a clergyman,” Cardinal wrote. “He was not acting as clergy, nor was he a person that church members would have sought out to hear confessions or spiritual guidance. His title and role as ward clerk is insufficient to meet the requirements of clergy within the doctrine of the Church.
“Further, the requirement of confidentiality imposed on the clerk at disciplinary council does not arise from the clergy-penitent privilege, and therefore Fife is not entitled to raise the clergy-penitent privilege as a means of avoiding response to questions.”
Cardinal also cited that according to various Arizona court cases, the right of confidentiality belongs to the “penitent,” not the clergy. “The duty of confidentiality may be waived by the penitent,” Cardinal said.
“But the privilege was impliedly waived by Adams through his subsequent, overtly public admission of his sexual abuse of his children,” the judge said. “Prior to 2017, Adams posted videos of the sexual abuse of his children on the world wide internet; he boasted on social media of his ability to have sex with his children with the acquiescence of his wife; and then in 2017 during interrogation by law enforcement, he admitted his sexual abuse of his children.
“Any one of these acts would qualify as ‘a cause of conduct inconsistent with observances of the privilege,’ " Cardinal added.
For these reasons, Cardinal said, “the duty of confidentiality rising from the clergy-penitent privilege” no longer applies to anyone who attended the disciplinary hearing where Adams was excommunicated and they must answer questions posed by attorneys representing the children in a 2020 civil suit filed against the church, Herrod and Mauzy.
Adams was arrested after the Department of Homeland Security linked a child pornography site to the defendant. He was taken to the Central Arizona Florence Correctional Complex.
The Herald/Review obtained the transcript of a portion of a telephone conversation that Adams had with Mauzy from the prison in 2017 when Adams told the former bishop everything he had done was "out in the open." The conversation was recorded by prison officials.
This is a segment of that conversation based on the transcript:
Adams: "I've stopped trying to — you know, it was kind of brought into the open, but I'm grateful that, you know, I don't have — I'm not trying to hide the sin any longer.
"And I promise you — I promise you, Bishop that it's — you know, it's — it's — it's out in the open. There's nothing hidden, and I'm getting — I'm truly getting right; truly.
Mauzy: "Well, good."
The basic tenets of the defendant’s objections regarding Cardinal's order include that forcing church members to divulge Adams’ confessions violates the church’s First Amendment rights. All U.S. states have laws protecting the confidentiality of certain communications under the priest-penitent privilege. The First Amendment is often considered the basis of such a privilege.
“ ... Compelling disclosure of the Disciplinary File violates the First Amendment. Disclosure would require the Church to abandon the sacred confidentiality of penitential communications — like compelling a Catholic priest to violate the sanctity of the confessional,” the defendants’ attorneys said.
The defendants’ lawyers also claim that while Adams did blast his offenses all over social media, his comments were related to his crimes, not his confessions.
“The Order concludes that Adams waived the privilege by disclosing his criminal conduct even though he never disclosed his confessional communications. This too was error. Waiver occurs when the penitent reveals the ‘substance of his communications,’ " the attorneys said.
And lastly, church representatives claim that Fife was not acting just as a ward clerk, but was considered clergy at the 2013 disciplinary sessions.
“The Order concludes that one participant in the disciplinary proceeding, Richard Fife, was not ‘clergy’ and therefore he must answer questions regarding the disciplinary proceeding,” the defendants’ argument says. “This is error because Fife, who served as First Counselor to the Bishop, was clergy during the disciplinary proceeding according to the Church’s ‘ecclesiastical rules, customs and laws.’ ”
Tucson attorney Lynne Cadigan, one of the attorneys representing the victims, said lawyer David Abney would be giving the oral arguments on behalf of the plaintiffs in the appellate court.