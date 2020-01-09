BISBEE — Ever since the historic Bisbee City Hall caught fire in October 2017, local architect Al Hopper has wanted to see a new structure rise from the ashes.
When the public and mayor and council agreed the new city hall would be built on the old site, he volunteered time and effort helping the city develop the rebuild project scope to put the design and construction out for bid and provided a basic draft for a new city hall.
With the four to three vote Tuesday night of the City Council to put another hold on moving forward with negotiations with him and his team of engineers, Hopper decided to step away from proceeding with the city.
In a letter the next day sent to City Manager Theresa Coleman, Hopper stated, “Based on the stipulations of the vote at last night’s Mayor and Council meeting and my belief that building a new facility for Bisbee city government on the limited Arizona Street site is probably not the best solution for the future, I will not enter into negotiations for an agreement with the City of Bisbee to provide architectural and engineering services.”
“It was a pleasure working with you and City staff on this matter.”
In an interview Thursday, he pointed out he followed the requirements of the Request for Proposals (RFP) based on a 9,300-square foot, two-story building for a budget of $1.8 million.
“There was no discussion from the council, no talk about my proposal,” added Hopper. “I put in a lot of work and I thought we had the best solution. But, the city has to do what is in its best interests.”
The budget versus costs
The cost for services of the team and additional costs for furnishings, systems and other needed add-ons put the final estimated cost at $2.878 million, which was over the city’s budget, a point Councilman Louis Pawlick made during the meeting.
He emphasized the need to reduce spending and not add new debt due to the overwhelming amount owed to Arizona Public Safety Pension Retirement System.
With the request of Pawlick to reduce the size to 7,300-square feet and keep within the $2 million budget, a new RFP/RFQ would have to be developed and announced, Mayor David Smith said in an interview Thursday.
“It’s taken us two years to get it to this point and now that’s thrown away. Now we have to regroup,” Smith continued. “The community wants the city hall to be at the old site. We’ll be talking about this and how to go forward.”
The future of city hall building will be up for discussion and direction at the Jan. 21 meeting, Coleman said via email.
More demolition
Since the city is trying to clean up abandoned and dilapidated structures in the city, Smith said it was only fair the city follow suit, so he would like to see the hull of the old city hall demolished and site cleaned up.
A demolition company turned in a bid six months ago, but he was not sure the original cost would be honored. It may have to be rebid.