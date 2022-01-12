BISBEE — Building a new city hall in the confines of the former footprint has reached a milestone as the Bisbee mayor and city council approved architect Al Hopper’s bid of $65,500 for design plans plus $12,500 for construction management.
It was not a unanimous vote at the special meeting Tuesday, as councilwomen Joni Giacomino and Anna Cline preferred Vint and Associates, a company that did not submit a fee schedule.
Vint and Associates, which worked on the historic Central School Project building renovations among many other projects, presented numerous recommendations for their work and said they would present fees once it was selected.
Cline and Giacomino were concerned with Hopper’s low bid by comparison and worried about getting hit with change orders and other expenses.
City Planner Doug Taylor pointed out change orders would apply only to unforeseen construction costs, not the design plan.
Mayor Ken Budge and councilmembers Mel Sowid, Leslie Johns and Frank Davis approved Hopper’s bid as recommended by the building selection committee. Hopper is a former local man who has done projects for the city in the past, as well as other similar type building designs.
Hopper stated in his proposal, “My primary concern about the development of the City Hall project is bringing it to fruition in a very volatile construction market. Building costs are relatively unpredictable because of ever increasing material prices, shortage of skilled labor, long delivery times and very busy construction activity. These factors will especially affect what contractor interest can be generated for this project in the southeast corner of the state.
"Consequently, I am committed to deal with these factors from the initial programing through the design and preparation of construction documents. During the construction phase, I intend to secure housing in Bisbee so I can be at the job site on a daily basis. I know that the community has long waited to see the new City Hall project realized. I will do everything that I can to help make that happen.”
He will be working with an electrical engineer, a structural engineer, mechanical engineer and a surveyor to develop final plans and oversee construction.
Budge noted the city has $2 million left in the insurance fund from the fire that destroyed the historic City Hall on Arizona Street in Warren in 2017. The upcoming sale of the Hillcrest Apartments and other city property could add another million dollars, bringing the total the city has to more than $3 million
All six firms that bid knew the money they had to work with to design and build a new city hall, stated City Manager Steve Pauken.
“How much less would this have cost us if we had done this four years ago?” Pauken asked. “In 2019, a similar proposal estimated the cost at $2.8 million, but that included demolition work.”
Pauken said the city’s starting bid on the Hillcrest Apartments is $600,000, and there are two developers interested in the property.
Since money has been spent for furnishings and other office equipment since the fire in 2017, the city will not have those expenditures when staff is moved to the new building, Pauken added.
However, once floor plans for the new construction are completed, the cost could range from $250 to $300 a square foot. With Hopper’s two-story design, there will be a total of 8,800 square feet, which puts construction costs at around $2.2 million to $2.64 million, a figure within the city’s allotted available funding.
Budge stated, “I’m tired of sitting on my hands on this. It’s time for a new home.”