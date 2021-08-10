COCHISE COUNTY — The Arizona National Guard, deployed here in the spring to help the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office with its mission on the U.S.-Mexican border, will be staying in the area for at least another year, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said.
News of the Arizona National Guard’s extended stay surfaced last week, said Sheriff’s spokeswoman Carol Capas.
“We don’t know exactly why their stay was extended, but we’re happy they’re here,” Capas said.
Army Maj. Kyle Key of the Arizona National Guard confirmed late Tuesday that the troops, known as Task Force Badge, “Have been extended to provide support to the Southern Arizona Law Enforcement mission.”
Key said he would provide more information on Wednesday.
Sheriff’s officials said the majority of the 32 National Guard members have been helping investigators monitor the Buckeye cameras that are set up along the border. The cameras monitor undocumented migrants who are entering the country illegally. Last week, Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Williams, who heads the agency’s Southeastern Arizona Border Region Enforcement team, said the cameras have been capturing the images of seven to eight migrants an hour attempting to slip into Cochise County.
Sheriff Mark Dannels has said that the assistance of the National Guard has been extremely valuable because it has allowed his deputies and investigators to be out in the field.
The soldiers were sent by Gov. Doug Ducey on April 30 to help out in various non-law enforcement duties, with the majority assigned to Williams’ unit. Other National Guard members were assigned to help with administrative duties in the Sheriff’s Willcox and Bisbee offices. Monitoring the cameras is a key function aimed at helping authorities hold back the number of illegal crossings into the area by undocumented migrants, Sheriff Mark Dannels has said.
On April 16, Gov. Ducey announced Arizona would take matters into its own hands regarding the onslaught of undocumented migrants pouring into the state. Ducey’s statement came after the Arizona Department of Public Safety spotted 20 undocumented migrants in Chandler that same day, but were rebuffed by both the Border Patrol and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement when they asked for help. The migrants were released in Chandler.
In an interview earlier this year, the governor’s law enforcement and military liaison, Megan Fitzgerald, said Ducey had asked the federal government for support in deploying the National Guard — known as Title 32 — but the support never materialized. Ducey decided to declare an emergency along Arizona’s four-border counties and deployed the National Guard under State Active Duty.