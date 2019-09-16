BISBEE – For what may be the first time, the Justices of the Arizona Supreme Court will come to Bisbee High School to hear arguments in two actual criminal cases.
According to Niltza Flores, a Bisbee High School graduate and now acting court administrator of the county, the oral arguments on Sept. 26 will provide students and the public the opportunity to see the court’s justices in action. Students and the public will be able to review the briefs for both cases before the proceedings in the high school auditorium.
After the hearings conclude, there will be a question-and-answer session between the audience and the justices, she added.
“This is a big event for us,” Flores said. “It’s not every day an auditorium gets turned into a courtroom and you get to interact with supreme court justices.”
The justices enjoy going out to communities in other areas around the state and do it annually as part of a community outreach effort, she continued. Though the justices will not make rulings on that date, students will get to see the law as it is practiced.
Prior to retiring, former Cochise County Court Administrator Eric Silverberg suggested the justices consider Bisbee as a location for the annual outing, Flores said. He lined up the auditorium with BHS principal Darrin Giltner, who jumped at the opportunity to host the Arizona Supreme Court.
“We’re really excited,” Giltner said. “It will be an authentic experience for the students.”
When Giltner served as the Benson High School assistant principal and athletics director, the school was fortunate to be the site of one of the court’s outreach events, he said.
“It was a good experience for the students,” he said. “They got to see the nature of the court and the characters of the attorneys. It gave them a first-hand look at how the supreme court works. I was ready to do this a year ago.”
Giltner worked closely with Cochise County and the county Superior Court to coordinate the event. For security enhancement, he involved local public safety agencies to work with the county court’s security detail. There is a caveat associated with security for those students with career interests in public safety – they will get to shadow law enforcement for the day, providing real-life experience in the field.
“I cannot thank the people up at the county courthouse enough,” Giltner said. “Especially their advance logistical teams. They are making this an authentic learning experience for our law and public safety students, culinary students and Student Council leadership.”
The culinary arts class will prepare and host a private lunch for the court justices.
Presiding Superior Court Judge James Conlogue commented in a press release from the Arizona Supreme Court: “Cochise County thanks Chief Justice Robert Brutinel, and each Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court, for their willingness to convene court and hear oral arguments at Bisbee High School. The opportunity for our students and community to attend an actual Supreme Court proceeding will foster a greater understanding of the court process and will encourage local court officials to continue an educational engagement with our schools.”