BISBEE — The seven justices who sit on Arizona’s Supreme Court (AZSC) heard two cases Thursday, just not where one would expect — in the Bisbee High School auditorium.
Bisbee High School students had the rare opportunity to watch Chief Justice Robert Brutinel, Vice Chief Justice Ann A. Scott Timmer and Justices Clint Bolick, Andrew Gould, John R. Lopez, James P. Beene and William Montgomery as they heard cases of subtle importance and how the final resolution reached would impact the two men at issue.
The first case heard by the AZSC concerned David Lee Green, who was convicted of two counts of personal possession of a narcotic drug and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and was given a prison sentence.
Green appealed the sentence on the grounds of an Arizona statute which mandates probation for subjects guilty of one or two counts of personal possession of illegal drugs. A previous conviction of selling narcotics did not include a charge for personal possession. So, his attorney countered Green was improperly sentenced to prison when he should have been given probation.
The second case concerned the official registration of convicted sexual offender Oscar Pena Trujillo, who was found guilty of sexual contact with a 15-year-old who stayed at the immigrant refugee facility in Tucson. Trujillo received probation, but had to register as a sex offender.
Trujillo’s attorney argued the mandate to add his client’s name to the sex offenders’ registry was additional punishment.
The justices will review what they heard from counsels and render a conclusion at a later date, Brutinel told the students.
Before opening the floor to questions from the students, Brutinel congratulated the BHS football team on their win of “The Pick,” the trophy for the rivalry between BHS and Douglas High School, and received a round of applause.
BHS also received a framed photograph of the Arizona Supreme Court.
BHS math teacher Seth Pollack stepped up when none of the students had questions and asked the court what advice they would give to students interested in the law enforcement field. Some of those students provided security for the justices at the school.
Timmer suggested honing communication skills, like writing and speaking.
“You have to have the ability to communicate,” she said. “Learn to write now and orally communicate because you will have to think on your feet.”
She also suggested students get with court and public safety services so they can follow a person in a career they find interesting.
“You may love it or you may not love it,” she added.
Brutinel cautioned the students on the use of social media and what that can do to a reputation in later life.
“What you post on social media will follow you the rest of your life. I encourage you to think about what you do,” he warned.
A question was posed by a teacher whose class wanted to know if the justices had any influence on laws and Lopez pointed out that state legislators make the laws; the justices interpret them. Another student asked why the court imposed a time limit on the attorneys and Gould replied with a smile, “If we didn’t, they’d never stop talking.”
The justices explained they spend a lot of time reviewing the cases from the briefs the attorneys file with the court. So, coming into a hearing, they already have the necessary background information.
Lopez said the court may get as many as 1,400 to 1,500 cases for review. Far less make it to their courtroom. They look for cases that have a statewide impact. Election cases and death penalty cases are automatically sent to them.
Pollack then posed the situation Bisbee schools face, as many of their students come from Mexico and do not have the family support they would have in the U.S. Before school begins, there are parents who sign papers giving relatives guardianship in the U.S. which provides the children with Arizona addresses. Other children may have been born in the U.S. and have citizenship rights, but live in Mexico.
“A lot of my students have roots in Mexico,” he said. “I have concerns as a teacher because I have no direct access to their families.”
Pollack would like to speak with the parents or family members across the border, but cannot due to state law prohibiting looking into family arrangements. He asked them how to go about changing the law.
Brutinel replied that neither he nor the other justices could offer legal advice.
“If you want it to change, talk with your legislators,” said Brutinel. “It is conceivable such a case could come before the state supreme court.”