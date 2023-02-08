“It has been quite the labor of love,” said Sloane Bouchever, director of the Artemizia Foundation, as he held the door open to his museum’s new location at 818 Tombstone Canyon in Bisbee.

Bouchever opened the Artemizia Foundation and Annex in downtown Bisbee in 2020 as a way to house his personal collection of contemporary art. Now he is moving to make room for his growing collection. He wants the new museum to be a cultural destination.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?