The works of internationally acclaimed portrait photographer Martin Schoeller are being shown at the Artemizia Annex Gallery in Bisbee, June 28-Sept. 1. The show titled “Close Up” features large-scale portraits, taken from close up, as the name would suggest, of various well-known figures.
Schoeller is one of the world’s most pre-eminent contemporary portrait photographers. His work has been featured in many well-known publications such as National Geographic, The New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Time and Rolling Stone.
His photographs focus on the face of each person and are never retouched. He was inspired by photographers Bernd and Hilla Bechere, who photographed various architectural elements in the same manner to invite comparison between different structures. Schoeller’s images invite comparison between different faces.
By photographing some of the most well-known people in the world and people he meets on the street in the same manner, his goal is to create “straight-up honest portraits” that level people in an inherently democratic fashion. Schoeller notes that his subjects don’t always like the honest portraits he creates because his goal is not to make them look good. That he says is a losing battle.
His subjects have included world leaders, celebrities, athletes, Amazonian tribes, drag-queens, Holocaust survivors and female bodybuilders, to name a few.
At the beginning of his career, Schoeller worked as an assistant to acclaimed portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz for three years. During this time, he met David Rose, who went on to work as Bruce Springsteen’s personal photographer for longer than a decade. Rose now lives in Bisbee.
A few months ago while visiting Rose in Bisbee, Schoeller met Sloane Bouchever, the owner of the Artemizia Foundation and Annex in Bisbee. After touring the foundation’s museum, Schoeller decided to bring his work to Bisbee for a show.
“It is an honor to have an artist of Martin’s statute come to Bisbee," Bouchever said. "When he said he wanted to do a show here I didn’t quite believe it until we were driving back from Los Angeles with a truck full of photographs.”
Schoeller has won many awards for his portrait photography. In 2019, he won the D&AD Black Pencil award and the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival for his image of Colin Kapernick featured in Nike’s “Just Do It” campaign.
Books of Schoeller’s work can be purchased at the Artemizia Annex Gallery with all proceeds going to the Copper Queen Library’s summer reading program.