BISBEE – The Bisbee Women’s Club will hold the annual Art Chair Auction fundraiser to benefit Bisbee High School graduates and women continuing their education.
It is looking for artists to participate in the event.
BISBEE – The Bisbee Women’s Club will hold the annual Art Chair Auction fundraiser to benefit Bisbee High School graduates and women continuing their education.
It is looking for artists to participate in the event.
Each year Bisbee artists show their creative side by repurposing furniture or offering paintings, photographs, collages and textiles, stated Jane Borger in a press release. Artists can enter two works of art.
Art needs can be turned in from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, to the club at 74 Quality Hill in Old Bisbee. Submission forms will be available to register their artwork and set prices. The club will split the proceeds 50/50 with the artists who can also donate their work. A People’s Choice award of $100 is offered.
Art for the auction will be on display at the Covenant Presbyterian Church annex at 24 Howell Ave. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 26.
People can bid online at Rallyup.com both days. The bidding will run from 8 a.m. on Nov. 25 to 8 p.m. Nov. 26. As soon as the bidding ends an email will be sent to the winners, along with instructions on how to retrieve their artwork.
The club is holding its annual home tour on the same days. Tickets for the tour are $20 and can be purchased online, though purchasers will have to pick up their tickets starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Covenant Presbyterian Church annex. People can purchase tickets the days of the event at the annex.
Tickets are available on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bisbee-home-tour-and-art-chairs-more-auction-tickets-401513627067?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&lang=en-us&locale=en_US&status=30&view=listing.
“While we endeavor to concentrate on homes of an historic nature, many of the homes have been remodeled with more modern touches and some of the homes have been newer, but interesting homes. There is always sure to be something to arouse the interest of everyone who takes the tour," states the club.
The bulk of the proceeds from the Home Tour go to local organizations, serving the needs of children, with a portion set aside for the upkeep and renovation of its clubhouse. The clubhouse is historically significant for its role in the social life of Bisbee during the 20th century, and now 21st century, and for its stature “as the oldest continually used women’s clubhouse in the state of Arizona. For over 100 years, the club has promoted the cultural, intellectual and social life of the town and has continued its efforts in support of community enhancement through the years.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.