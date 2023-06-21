HSS Security Services Manager Stephen Weiler portrays a distraught individual who invaded the Copper Queen Community Hospital’s administration building during an active threat simulation exercise Wednesday in Bisbee. HSS Exercise Controller Randy Meyers, behind Weiler, monitors the exercise.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Copper Queen Community Hospital Chief Talent Officer, Human Resources, Virginia Martinez deals with an agitated intruder while in her office at the threat exercise earlier this week.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
HSS Exercise Controller Randy Meyers initiates CQCH employees prior to this week’s threat simulation drill at the hospital in Bisbee.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
A flustered intruder portrayed by HSS' Stephen Weiler pounds on doors searching for his target.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
CQCH employee Jahaily Encinas interacts with a distressed invader as this simulation exercise commences.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Stephen Weiler speaks to CQCH employees after this week’s threat exercise as he and participants assess their simulation response.
BISBEE — The intruder in the black baseball cap marched into Copper Queen Community Hospital’s administration office demanding to see a hospital employee he said he knew and became more aggressive by the second.
“It’s really important I see Joe right now, do you understand?” he shouted. “You know Joe, he works here, and I used to work with him. He knows me. I have to see him right now.”
Unable to convince the administration clerk he once worked at CQCH, his voice kept rising as he became angrier. As quick as hiccup, he stomped his way past her desk and into the hospital’s corridor, walking into offices, acting more belligerent and confrontational when his demands were not met.
“I’m looking for someone to talk about a social media post about me that was wrong and has to get fixed right now because it’s putting a bad mark on me, do you understand?” he yelled. “Tell me where Joe is, I need to find him.”
Then he pulled a handgun from his belt and raised it above his head while employees ran, yelling “gun, gun, gun! Close doors!”
In an armed aggressor/active shooter training exercise as part of CQCH’s ongoing preparedness program, the drill — in collaboration with the Denver-based HSS Security Services, with HSS Services Manager Stephen Weiler portraying the bad guy — was as real and frightening as it gets.
The drawn handgun, however, designed for the training, was an “airsoft gun.”
Using the “run, hide, fight” protocol employees are trained to use in active shooting incidents, Wednesday’s exercise staged in its admitting department put 20 of CQCH’s staff to the test.
When the handgun was drawn following a heated argument that kept escalating, employees knew how to react without hesitation.
They ran, barricaded themselves in vacant office rooms, locked the doors and made it as difficult as possible for the attacker to get in as he went from door-to-door, trying to find an unlocked office.
It’s exactly what HSS Exercise Controller Randy Meyers told the group how to react if a weapon was drawn.
“We’ve been planning this event for the past few months involving a person with a gun,” said CQCH Public Relations Manager Nathalie O’Shea. “We drill regularly and have continuous training preparing our staff how to respond to different emergency situations so they’re prepared to react in all types of disasters — natural and man-caused — to ensure the safety of our patients, visitors, staff and the greater community.”
Designed to provide the hospital’s caregivers, leadership and support staff skills to develop self-reliance and empowerment in a crisis situation, Wednesday’s drill — which was coordinated by CQCH Safety, Emergency Preparedness, Risk Manager James Lundstrom — was also staged in the cafeteria, medical, surgery, admitting and ER departments.
The training exercises were held at CQCH’s Douglas campus June 22.
“Copper Queen Community Hospital is committed to ensuring that the drills are a safe and comfortable learning experience for all involved,” said O’Shea.
