BISBEE — The intruder in the black baseball cap marched into Copper Queen Community Hospital’s administration office demanding to see a hospital employee he said he knew and  became more aggressive by the second.

“It’s really important I see Joe right now, do you understand?” he shouted. “You know Joe, he works here, and I used to work with him. He knows me. I have to see him right now.”

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?