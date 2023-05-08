A Tucson attorney is asking the Cochise County presiding judge to declare as unconstitutional a statute that allows clergy in certain religions to not divulge information from any parishioner's confessions about child abuse.
Lawyer Lynne Cadigan is specifically targeting the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and its refusal to report the horrific abuse that one of its former members inflicted upon his children over a seven-year period.
That former member, Paul Adams, and his wife Leizza Adams, both belonged to the church's Bisbee ward while the acts of sexual and physical abuse were occurring against the children, one of them an infant, court records show.
Paul Adams, a former Border Patrol Agent, died in 2017 by suicide in his cell in Florence while awaiting trial in this matter after investigators with the Department of Homeland Security discovered images on social media of Adams abusing his own children. Adams had posted the images himself, court records show.
in 2020, Cadigan filed a civil suit against the Mormon Church and the former clergy locally who had heard Adam's confessions about defiling his children, but never reported him to law enforcement.
Two former bishops of the church's Bisbee ward — John Herrod and Robert "Kim" Mauzy — have long cited the state's clergy-penitent rule as their reason for not going to police, even though they booted Adams and his wife from the church for the heinous acts, court records show.
In her motion filed Monday in Cochise County Superior Court, Cadigan is asking Cochise County Superior Judge Timothy Dickerson to find that state statutes A.R.S. § 13-3620(L); A.R.S. § 12-2233; and the second sentence of A.R.S. § 13-3620(A) are unconstitutional.
The statutes are known as the clergy-penitent rule: A.R.S. § 13-3620(L) states, "In any civil or criminal litigation in which a child’s neglect, dependency, physical injury, abuse, child abuse or abandonment is an issue, a member of the clergy, a Christian Science practitioner or a priest shall not, without his consent, be examined as a witness concerning any confession made to him in his role as a member of the clergy, a Christian Science practitioner or a priest in the course of the discipline enjoined by the church to which he belongs."
And, A.R.S. § 13-3620(A) states, "In a civil action a clergyman or priest shall not, without the consent of the person making a confession, be examined as to any confession made to him in his character as clergyman or priest in the course of discipline enjoined by the church to which he belongs."
The motion says that Arizona courts have a duty to take on the constitutionality of the statutes.
"Arizona courts, including this one, have a duty to decide constitutionality," the motion says.
"We ask the Court to decide this novel constitutional question because, as Chief Justice John Marshall (1755-1835) explained shortly after ratification of the Constitution and adoption of its Bill of Rights: 'It is, emphatically, the province and duty of the judicial department to say what the law is.'" Marbury v. Madison, 5 U.S. 137, 177 (1803) (Marshall, C.J.).
"Although it is true that 'each branch of government must apply and uphold the constitution, our courts bear ultimate responsibility for interpreting its provisions' Forty-Seventh Legislature v. Napolitano, 213 Ariz. 482, 485 ¶ 8 (2006)," the motion shows.
The motion also says: "All Arizona courts have the 'core constitutional authority and duty to ensure that the Arizona Constitution is given full force and effect' and have the “responsibility of determining whether the legislature has followed constitutional mandates that expressly govern its activities. Arizona School Boards Assoc., Inc. v. State of Arizona, 252 Ariz. 219, 225 ¶ 22 (2022). See also Antonin Scalia & Bryan G. Garner, Reading Law: The Interpretation of Legal Texts 243 (2012)."
In an email to the Herald/Review, Cadigan said that the motion also would be served on "the president of the Arizona Senate, the attorney general, and the speaker of the house."
Dickerson is handling the lawsuit now after former Cochise County Superior Judge Laura Cardinal, who had the case prior, retired in December.
There has been a multitude of hearings in superior court since the suit was filed. The case also has been before the Arizona Court of Appeals and the Arizona Supreme Court over the question of whether another member of the Bisbee ward who was known as a ward clerk, should have been compelled to tell law enforcement about Adams's offenses.
Over the last few weeks though, the state's highest court deferred to the Court of Appeals decision that the ward clerk did not have to reveal what he knew about Adams's confession because the day he heard them, he was acting as clergy.
Cardinal had ruled that the ward clerk was not clergy and that he had to tell authorities what he heard Adams confess to.
In a brief interview Monday, Cadigan said she is hopeful that he motion, which she filed on behalf of the Adams children, will be granted.
"I think that Cochise County has a long history of being independent and doing the right thing," Cadigan said. "I would expect the courts in Cochise County to do the right thing here and not bow to political pressure."