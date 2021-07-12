The case of a man charged in the deaths of two undocumented persons who were riding in his pickup will be heading to settlement negotiations.
William Maurice Brown remains in the Cochise County jail on $1million bond, and on Monday attorneys working on the case said they would hold a settlement conference in the hopes of avoiding a trial.
Brown is charged with two counts of first degree murder in the death of two undocumented migrants in January. The two people were killed in the truck that Brown is accused of driving and losing control of. Three other undocumented individuals also riding in the pickup were injured, police said.
According to police reports and a 16-count indictment, Brown and another man drove to Douglas in two vehicles to pick up 10 undocumented migrants. The pickup was scheduled for the night of Jan. 5 at a Speedway gas station on State Route 80 in the city.
As the migrants were climbing into the respective vehicles — a Jeep Commander and a Ford F-150 — an off-duty Border Patrol agent spotted the activity and alerted his colleagues. At that point, Border Patrol agents spotted Brown’s truck and the Jeep. They began following them on SR 80 as the drivers of both vehicles headed out of Douglas and toward Bisbee, reports show.
Both suspects accelerated on the highway and attempted to escape at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour, police said. The headlights on their vehicles were turned off and they almost slammed into other motorists as they tried to elude capture. Border Patrol agents called ahead to alert Bisbee police of the situation, reports show.
When Brown and the driver of the Jeep reached the traffic circle in Bisbee, they failed to slow down and Brown lost control of the Ford truck, prompting it to flip over a few times, ejecting the passengers, police said. Two of them died at the scene.
Brown later told investigators that he had been paid $2,000 to drive the “load,” the term human smugglers use to refer to undocumented migrants who pay thousands of dollars to be spirited to Tucson, Phoenix or beyond after they’ve crossed the border illegally.
Late last month, defense attorney Chris Kimminau requested that Brown be released from Cochise County jail since he would be supervised by Maricopa County, where he has a probation violation.
Cochise County Superior Court Judge Laura Cardinal denied the request, saying Brown is a danger “to this community and the state.” The judge also mentioned the continuing situation with undocumented migrants crossing the border in Arizona and the perils that creates. She admonished Brown for being involved in the human smuggling trade, and especially while on probation.
Brown, who was also charged with endangerment, unlawful flight from law enforcement and aggravated assault, is set to reappear in court on Sept. 13 for a possible change of plea/Donald hearing. In a Donald hearing, the defendant is given information regarding what he or she could face in a trial at the hands of a jury, as opposed to entering a plea.