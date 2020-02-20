BISBEE — Voters will decide in November if the city should raise the bed tax from 2.5 percent to 5 percent for a period of four years.
During the Feb. 18 city council meeting, Mayor David Smith, Councilman Bill Higgins and Councilwomen Joan Hansen and Leslie Johns unanimously agreed to direct staff to prepare a council resolution to put the measure on the ballot.
Last year, a previous two percent increase to improve overnight stays sunsetted and the reduced revenue prevented the city from advertising and reaching out to new tourism markets, officials said.
According to Fred Miller, who spoke on the matter during the Call to the Public, many of the businesses dependent on tourism approved the idea of raising the bed tax to five percent, rather than the 4.5 percent city staff recommended.
Miller noted, “We had the worst summer in years last year. To go to five percent only raises the tax on a room that’s $100 a night by $2. That’s not going to make a difference to people.”
Smith agreed, “People are not going to decide to not stay in a room due to the bed tax. One–half percent more is not that big of a deal.”
Johns said, “It’s the best way to capitalize on tourism.”
The bed tax is a tax on hotel, motel, bed and breakfast and Airbnb rooms and has no effect on sales tax. The tax is to be used exclusively for tourism efforts, added Smith.
In other business, proposed amendments to the Nuisance Ordinance were once again tabled as residents complained of the changes and fines which did not include the Old Bisbee Entertainment District.
Ken Budge was asked by residents to speak on their behalf of their concerns and said, “We don’t want to stop commerce, but you should state exactly what you want to allow.”
Jeff Harris told the council the amendments were “poorly written” and “unenforceable as written.” He also said it was unreasonable to expect sound to end at a property line when homes are located so close together.
Smith asked to table the item and asked staff to address the issues brought before the council.
City attorney James Ledbetter and City Manager Theresa Coleman said they would work on the ordinance amendments and bring it back to the council at a future meeting.
Additionally, the parcel of land at 416 N St. will soon be owned by the city as the Dycus Family Trust will be transferring the property due to a $22,608 lien placed on the property due to unpaid sewer and garbage bills. The city will also have to pay back property taxes in the amount of $1,583.
Coleman told the council the property in Saginaw would be used for affordable housing through agreements with Habitat for Humanity and/or Step Up Bisbee Naco.
Smith said, “We wouldn’t get the lien satisfied anyway. It’ll cost the city $6,500 to pay the taxes and get the structure demolished.”
The council also conditionally approved an expansion of the Higgins Park’s outdoor offerings called the Bisbee Outdoor Recreation Center as proposed by Bisbee Vogue, Inc., the non-profit which hosts the Bisbee 1000 Great Stair Climb.
Through grants, BVI will be able to provide the outdoor fitness court with various exercise equipment at 12 stations, explained Jamie Trevillyan who presented the proposal. The fitness court will be in a 32 foot by 35 foot area alongside the pickleball and basketball courts, which will be gifted to the city.
The $160,000 proposal was approved by the Parks and Recreation Committee, she added. BVI will donate $30,000.
Hansen was concerned of possible traffic impact and parking problems in the area, but Cynthia Conroy, BVI founder and executive director, said Bisbee Tour Company was prepared to shuttle people back and forth.
Smith asked Trevillyan and Conroy to provide a petition signed by residents who live within 500 feet of the park to show they are in favor of the project and added that contingency to the motion to approve. He also said he wanted the project to be completed in its entirety and not be piecemealed into the park.
Though a second to his motion was delayed, Hansen finally provided it. Only Johns voted against it.
The next council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at City Hall on Tovreaville Rd. on Tuesday, March 3.