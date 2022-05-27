Math was my favorite. I like working with numbers.
Who inspired you the most in school?
All of my teachers pushed me to be all I could be.
Scholarships received: Northern Arizona University Presidents Scholarship, BHS Alumni Association/Mike Frosco Scholarship, BHS Athletes Fund Organization Scholarship, Boys and Girls Club of Bisbee, CTE Certificate in Culinary Arts Technical Skills, New Mexico State University, U.S. Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award and the University of Arizona Wildcat Distinction.
What career are you choosing and why?
I will be attending the University of Arizona in the fall and plan to be an orthodontist. I had braces when I was younger which got me interested in teeth and how they get straightened out. Our mouths are extremely important.
What advice would you give to students entering high school?
Stay focused and do your work. Don’t settle in life for anything.
BHS Salutatorian
Zachary Feller
Parents: Lianne and Tony Rogers
Bisbee native: No. We moved seven years ago from Canada to Bisbee where my mom married Tony.
What was your favorite subject and why?
I love math and science, but I want to be a music and media producer.
Who inspired you the most in school?
My teachers, my family and my friends.
Scholarships received: Haven Cross Memorial Scholarship Grant and U.S. Marine Corps Scholastic Achievement Award.
What career are you choosing and why?
I am working towards a career in music and media production. I plan to study online courses in my field.