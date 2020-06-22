BISBEE — A bicyclist was hit and killed by a motorist on Monday morning near the Mule Pass Tunnel in Bisbee, the Department of Public Safety said.
The crash, which occurred at 7:47 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 80 on the Bisbee side of the tunnel, is under investigation, said DPS spokesman Bart Graves.
The bicyclist was struck by the driver of a sport utility vehicle, who remained on scene, Graves said.
This is a developing story. The Herald/Review will update it as soon as more information becomes available.