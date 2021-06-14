BISBEE — A bicyclist who was struck by a hit-and-run driver on State Route 80 Friday has died, police said Monday.
The victim, Sergio Lalli, was a local author and avid cyclist who was often seen riding his bicycle around Old Bisbee.
Because of Lalli's death, upgraded charges against motorist Noe Jesus Smith, 23, are pending, Bisbee police said Monday.
Investigators said Smith struck Lalli on Friday just after 1 p.m. on the outer east lane of SR 80 at The Lavender Pit. Smith, of Douglas, took off from the scene, but was stopped by police, said Bart Graves of the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
When he was pulled over though, investigators said Smith ran off. He was arrested later Friday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with death or injury, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, aggravated assault causing serious injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, no valid driver’s license and failure to pay a fine.
Court records show Smith was arrested in 2016 on traffic related violations that included speed greater than reasonable and no valid driver's license.
Lalli meanwhile, was a prolific author listed in the "Local Authors" page on the City of Bisbee's website. Lalli wrote six books, including one about mafioso Joseph Bonanno and a religous book titled "Sandals on the Ground, Minds in the Clouds: All About Jesus."
He also had his own YouTube channel that he used to interview various people in Bisbeewhom he found interesting.
Lalli's bicycle was in two pieces at the scene Friday afternoon, one of the tires several feet from the mangled bike on the outer lane of the highway. Three Bisbee officers took measurements and diverted traffic.
The stretch of road here the crash occurred between Old Bisbee and the Lowell neighborhood of Bisbee has been problematic for years, as pedestrians and bicyclists have navigated their way along narrow sidewalks and a roadway without bike lanes.
Drivers often speed around the curves, even though the posted limit is between 35 and 40 mph at certain sections.
Bisbee city officials are studying a plan to build both a walkway and bicycle lane around SR 80 along the Lavender Pit that would take pedestrians and cyclists to and from Lowell and Old Bisbee.
Smith is being held at the Cochise County Jail.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.