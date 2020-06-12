BISBEE — Three Bisbee policemen quickly approached a man, took him down to the ground and handcuffed him earlier this week after an animal control officer from their department radioed for backup, claiming the individual was interfering with her investigation at a public park, videos from the incident show.
A videographer for Bisbee News Network was recording video at Vista Park in the Warren district of Bisbee, on Wednesday, after a citizen called Bisbee Animal Control about a rabid skunk near the park's tennis courts.
Two videos — one taken by Bisbee News Network and another shot by the woman who called animal control about the critter — show Bisbee Animal Control Officer Dolores Luberto ordering the videographer to leave the area, even though he is filming in a public place. Luberto then begins advancing toward the videographer in an attempt to get him to leave, the video shows.
Luberto then turns to her shoulder radio and calls for backup, saying that she has an individual who is "interfering with my investigation...".
Minutes later a Bisbee Police Department sport utility vehicle with its siren and lights activated appears in the video and two officers jump out and run toward the videographer. They take him down and handcuff him. All told, three policemen surround the man as he sits on the ground, the video shows.
Bisbee Mayor David Smith, a former Tucson police officer, said he was dismayed by videos of the ordeal.
"The animal control officer is on paid administrative leave," Smith told the Herald/Review on Friday. "The whole incident is being investigated."
"I can't defend any of what I saw," Smith added, referring to the videos of Luberto and the three Bisbee officers. "Any time there's an incident that reflects poorly on the police, is a sad state of affairs, whether it's provoked or not."
Smith indicated that when Luberto called for backup, she did not answer her radio when officers called her to determine what was going on at Vista Park.
No one from the Bisbee Police Department commented on the incident. A dispatcher who answered the phone at the agency Friday said Police Chief Albert Echave was on vacation and Deputy Chief Joey Long, who is also the department's public information officer, was off for the day.
Instead of a comment from police, City Manager Theresa Coleman contacted the Herald/Review on Friday afternoon and said Long would not be commenting because he's in charge of investigating the matter.
Coleman confirmed that Luberto is on paid administrative leave, but said the three officers involved in the videographer's arrest are still on the job and are not being investigated.
When asked why the policemen's actions are not under investigation, Coleman paused before responding.
"Well that's an interesting question," she said. "I don't know why they're not under investigation. I'll have to ask Chief Long on Monday."
The videographer meanwhile, who goes by the name "Owen" told the Herald/Review Saturday that he has spoken with "knowledgeable people" who have told him he will have justice.
"It all just shows the importance of videotaping law enforcement," Owen said. "The video is documenting reality."
He would not comment on whether he's taking any action against the police or the city. He also would not give his full name to the Herald/Review.
On the YouTube site where the video ran, Owen posted this: "Sgt. Carlos Moreno is the one on the left with the handcuffs. He is a tyrant and has been tormenting our community for years...I do not know the animal control officer's name, but she is the only animal control officer in town."
"I don't think I was ever technically arrested. I was detained, taken to the station for nearly two hours...During my detainment I was offered no medical support and was later diagnosed with a concussion."
The video
In the video, Luberto steps out of her city truck and immediately says to the videographer, "What're you doin?"
She then turns her attention toward the citizen who called in and they begin talking for about 15 seconds, their backs to Owen. When Luberto and the caller turn around and faced Owen, who was standing several feet away on public property, Luberto waves her hand at him and says, "Can you please leave, I need you to leave," the video shows.
At that point, Owen replies, "Are you going to beat me up if I don't? I can be in public, ma'am."
Luberto acknowledges that Owen can stand there, but insists that he go back to his vehicle, the video shows.
"I'm asking you to leave this area," Luberto says in the video.
Owen then points to a small ravine in the road and tells Luberto that he is standing behind it and is not interfering with her work.
Luberto doesn't respond and instead begins advancing toward Owen. She then yells, "You need to be six feet from me," as she walks quickly toward him, the video shows.
"I will cite you with interference," Luberto screams.
Owen tells her to do it. He threatens to take her to court. They yell back and forth at each other.
"You don't have the right to boss around everybody that has a video camera," Owen said in the video. "You don't have the right to tell me not to be in a public park."
The woman who initially called to report the wayward skunk then steps toward Owen and talks with him briefly.
Their conversation is quickly interrupted by the officers who arrive and quickly detain Owen.
Owen yells, "Hey guys I didn't do nothing! I didn't do nothing!"
One of the officers is heard telling Owen to put his hands behind his back. The image on Owen's video camera begins shaking as the cops arrest him before he stops recording.
A second video is taken by the woman who called about the rabid skunk, she yells at police as they wrestle Owen to the ground.
"He didn't do anything! You guys are crazy!" the woman screams. She then starts crying. "This is so stupid."
Luberto then gets within inches of the woman's face and says: "He did, he did. He interfered with me doing my job. I don't know where that skunk is now because I had to deal with him (Owen). All I needed for him to do was stand back."
The woman recording with her phone responded, "I know. This is so stupid."
Luberto then asks the woman to show her where she last spotted the skunk. The woman continues recording with her cell phone, with Owen and the trio of policemen still visible in the background. Luberto then turns back at the woman and tells her to stop recording.
The woman responds: "I'm gonna record because this is the whole point."
Luberto then begins walking toward the woman with the cell phone. Luberto argues that the point is about her being able to do her job as an animal control officer.
One of the officers comes up behind Luberto and tells her, "Whoa, whoa. We don't argue with them." Luberto turns around and walks away.
