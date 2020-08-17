BISBEE — An animal control officer who was involved in an incident at a public park after a news blogger attempted to record her on a call about a rabid skunk has resigned, city officials said.
In a three-line letter dated Aug. 8, Dolores Luberto said she was resigning "effective immediately."
"In consideration of recent events, I have determined that it is in my best interest to resign my position as Humane Officer for the City of Bisbee Police, effective immediately," Luberto wrote. "Any further contact required by H.R. will be by U.S. Postal Service."
The recent events referred to by Luberto stem from an incident on June 10 at Vista Park in the Warren district of Bisbee, where Luberto approached a videographer from Bisbee News Network who was attempting to record her and told him to stop.
Luberto had received a call from a resident who was concerned about a rabid skunk near the park's tennis courts. When Luberto arrived at the park, she noticed the videographer and told him to leave the area, even though he was standing at a distance on public property.
The videographer recorded Luberto coming toward him quickly. Luberto then radioed for help from police, stating that the videographer, who has not been publicly indentified, was interfering with her investigation.
Minutes later, three policemen responded and took the videographer down to the ground and handcuffed him, video from the incident shows. At that point, the woman who had called animal control for help with the skunk began yelling and recording the three officers, as well as Luberto, with her cell phone.
Luberto then approached the woman, asked her why she was recording, and began arguing with her until one of the officers approached Luberto and led her away.
The episode launched an investigation within the Bisbee Police Department, generating a report which is now over 700 pages long, according to City Attorney James Ledbetter.
Both Ledbetter and Bisbee City Manager Theresa Coleman had said the query would be released at the end of this month.
However, Police Chief Albert Echave wanted another agency to look at the investigation and sent it to the Cochise County Attorney's Office. County Attorney Brian McIntyre confirmed last week that his office received "their internal investigation in the matter." But it has not yet been reviewed.
Coleman said Monday that Luberto's job has not been posted and there have been no policy changes made to the position in response to what occurred at the park in June.