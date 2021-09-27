BISBEE — In an effort to help Bisbee’s nonprofits, which had difficulty with fundraising during the pandemic, the mayor and City Council awarded $107,782 to 21 agencies in a special meeting Thursday night.
The city received American Recovery Act Program funds and decided to help out the struggling nonprofits, which were encouraged to apply for funds. Some did, but there were many nonprofits that did not apply.
So, the council decided to allow more time for nonprofits to apply and added questions to the applications which more specifically identified the agencies’ needs in regard to the financial impact of the COVID–19 virus.
Mayor Ken Budge said, “We asked for the additional information so we could look at each application and then we ranked them. We asked ourselves if we should grant the total sum they asked for or could we find an alternative amount we could give so everyone received some money.”
Councilwoman Anna Cline said, “We will not have to leave anybody out. This is fair.”
Councilmembers Frank Davis, Lou Pawlik, Leslie Johns and Mel Sowid agreed.
There were 23 applications at first, but Bisbee Bikeways, an organization that wants to make Bisbee’s streets safer for pedestrians and cyclists, pulled its application requesting $20,000.
One of the applications, made by Subway Underground, was denied funding as it was not a nonprofit. The council reasoned since it was a group of business owners it did not want to set a precedent as there are a few merchant-driven business groups in town.
The 22 applications left for consideration totaled $162,393, more than the mayor and council wanted to commit. It was originally set at $75,000, but then they decided to offer $85,000 to $100,000 to the nonprofits.
Bisbee Bloomers was unable to hold its annual garden tour fundraiser last year, which usually raises around $5,000 in the September event. Those funds pay for mutt mitts and supplies needed to keep up Bisbee parks. Though they did not receive the requested $5,000, the mayor and council approved $4,000.
Kiwanis Club of Bisbee needed help to maintain the scholarship fund and provide awards and supplies to students in the Bisbee and Naco unified school districts. The club lost big funding when the Turquoise Valley Golf Course closed and it lost the annual golf tournament fundraiser. The club asked for $5,000 and received $4,830.
The Bisbee Womans Club and the Bisbee Restoration Museum sought funding for building repairs. They were awarded $4,830 and $13,200, respectively.
Bisbee Mining and Historical Museum needed funding to repair the elevator for handicapped visitors and gave an estimate of $6,000. The council awarded $5,350.
In all, 21 awards, were unanimously approved. They rest were:
- Central School Project, $4,830. Asked for $5,000
- Community Montessori School, $5,700. Asked for $6,300.
- Bisbee Science Exploration & Research Center, $8,114. Asked for $16,800.
- Bisbee Holistic Wellness Center, $1,857. Asked for $2,300.
- Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless, $8,714. Asked for $10,000.
- BHS Athletics Fund Organization, $4,800. Asked for $5,000.
- Bisbee Seniors Association, $2,685. Asked for $2,800.
- Bisbee Rotary Club, $3,000. Asked for $3,000.
- Bisbee Pride, $3,417. Asked for $7,500.
- Bisbee Vogue, $1,583. Asked for $5,000.
- St. Vincent DePaul Bisbee Conference, $1,000. Asked for $1,000.
- Bisbee Community Chorus, $2,400. Made two requests: one for $2,500 and one for $5,000.
- Bisbee Community Y, $11,056. Asked for $16,169.
- Friends of the Bisbee Animal Shelter, $7,667. Asked for $10,000.
- Veterans of Foreign Wars, $4,600. Asked for $20,000.
- Healthy Bisbee, $3,142. Asked for $5,000.