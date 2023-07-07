BISBEE — To provide better service in extreme safety emergencies, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is offering smaller municipalities the opportunity to receive mutual aid and assistance if the Special Weapons and Tactics team is needed.
The Bisbee Police Department joined the regional group Tuesday, July 5, with the full support of Mayor Ken Budge and Council members Anna Cline, Frank Davis, Joni Giacomino and Juanetta Hill.
The intergovernmental agreement allows county SWAT–trained personnel to work together with the BPD to respond when requested to help with life threatening situations and other incident needs requiring specialized skills and tactics to “secure, isolate and resolve situations in a manner consistent with escalation of force theories and preservation of life.”
According to Bisbee Police Chief Tim Cox, two local officers and paramedics can take the training to become team members, but the training is intensive and rigorous. He said he doubted he could pass the physical test.
“We might have two officers who could make it through the training,” he added.
A bigger concern was at the forefront of Cline’s mind. She was concerned with city coverage if officers and paramedics were called to a scene. Team members would be required to respond, which could leave the city shorthanded.
Cox said it would not impact the city’s coverage.
SEACOM contract
The council discussed the good, the bad and the ugly of the services provided by rgw Southeastern Arizona Communications center whose staff is not familiar with Bisbee. When calling 911, calls are answered by SEACOM dispatchers and they do not necessarily know the various parks, streets, bars and businesses or the city's whacky address system.
Cline had concerns of losing the local touch and Giacomino was unimpressed with the attitude of the SEACOM dispatchers and said she has no faith the agency will be able to work through its problems.
City Manager Steven Pauken said the city’s dispatch services ended some time ago. At first, the BPD went with local coverage Tuesday through Friday and SEACOM covered Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
However, the state revoked the city’s call center and without it, the city cannot return local emergency dispatch services, he said.
With the approval of an amendment with SEACOM, the city would pay $126,000 a year for the service over the next five years.
Cox noted the city’s dispatch services would cost more than $150,000 a year.
Pauken said, “They have suffered growing pains. When you adopt a new system and put different people in the chair, you’re going to have issues. We’ll work through the problems.”
With the approval by Budge, Davis, Giacomino and Hill, the amendment will seat Pauken as a full time member of SEACOM and he will have a vote on the advisory committee. The seat will allow Pauken to present city issues.
Budge, who was an emergency responder in Utah, said he went through similar growing pains which took six months when his county decided to put the 911 calls of 17 cities under one umbrella.
City Attorney Joe Estes said there was a way to end the agreement as long as the city gives SEACOM six months’ notice. The time is long because the SEACOM budget is based on the number of subscribing departments. The six months lead time will allow the budget to be adjusted.
Cline voted against it.
Contractor sought for new city hall
The city will be going out for bid again to rebuild city hall on Arizona Street.
The former city hall burned down in October 2017 and there have been numerous discussions on a new city hall. The main thrust of the council’s and the public’s wishes is to rebuild on the former site on Arizona Street with just $3.2 million to build a two-story facility.
The lowest previous bid was $900,000 more than the budget, which the city could not afford.
Pauken said he spoke with some engineering and construction companies that suggested altering the plans could lower the cost to meet Bisbee’s budget. He did not go into any detail about what those changes might be.
The county plans to turn the Tovreaville Road complex where the council meets into a countywide animal shelter and the council will have to find another location for public meetings.
Pauken hopes to break ground on the project by the end of the year.