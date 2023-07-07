BISBEE — To provide better service in extreme safety emergencies, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is offering smaller municipalities the opportunity to receive mutual aid and assistance if the Special Weapons and Tactics team is needed.

The Bisbee Police Department joined the regional group Tuesday, July 5, with the full support of Mayor Ken Budge and Council members Anna Cline, Frank Davis, Joni Giacomino and Juanetta Hill.

