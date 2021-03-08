BISBEE — Bisbee City Manager Theresa Coleman came away with 10 successful bids on properties in sewer bill arrears out of 12 at the county tax lien auction last month.
Coleman received approval to spend up to $10,000 on 12 properties with tax liens of thousands of dollars in past due bills from the Mayor and City Council. She explained the city was taking losses because when investors purchased such properties in Bisbee, it eliminated the opportunity to collect the amounts owed for second liens. Rather than lose the ability to collect on the past due bills, she and City Attorney Joe Estes proposed the city purchase the tax liens at the county auction.
Here is how it works in Arizona. An investor bids on the interest rate on the tax lien. An investor can receive up to 16 percent interest per year on the tax lien certificate. The bidder with the lowest bid on the interest rate wins the auction on each lien. The successful bidder pays the outstanding taxes and receives a tax lien certificate.
To redeem the tax lien certificate, the property owner must pay the taxes plus the interest. The investor gets the investment back plus the interest rate. In the event that the property owner does not redeem the tax lien certificate within three years of the purchase, the investor can foreclose by filing a judicial foreclosure lawsuit.
The Cochise County treasurer’s website points out, “The sale is not a sale of property, it is only an assignment of the tax liens. The amount paid for the assignment is the amount of the delinquent taxes, interest, penalties, and fees due on each parcel.”
The bid is the rate of interest income to the bidder. Bids go by descending order of the interest the bidder wants to charge. It starts at 16 percent and goes down one point per bid until the bidder hits zero percent. The award goes to the person who bids the lowest rate of interest.
“The first thing I did was look at the people with our liens on the properties and then the back taxes that were owed,” she said in an interview. “We had to protect our liens.”
Arizona statute requires the property be held for three to 10 years before foreclosing. During that time, the property owner can pay the back county property taxes and any other liens on the property to regain full title.
If the owner does not pay the back taxes, each year it goes back on the auction block. The city has the opportunity to make the first bid on the property each year, she explained.
It was not an easy process for her and city staff to follow through on the auction and all totaled it took around eight hours to get all the information together for bids in to the county. It was not necessary to follow the bidding process once she placed the bids.
Five of the properties the city successfully bid on are vacant homes, she said. One property she lost, but got the bid on the mobile home on the lot.
She plans to move forward on foreclosures of two vacant properties which the city acquired last June at the tax auction. They are owned by Edward L. Thomas, who inherited them, and are located at 113 E St. and 109 Pittsburg Ave.
When the city takes possession, Step Up Bisbee/Naco, the nonprofit which has helped dozens of low income, elderly and handicapped residents with needed home repairs, is interested in constructing some sort of homes on the lots, she said.
“We’re talking it over with Step Up Bisbee/Naco,” said Coleman. “They’re looking at different options, like prebuilt or modular homes.”
A home on Fort Huachuca Lane was extensively renovated through the partnership the city has with Step Up and was finished last year under the Workforce Affordable Housing Program initiated by the city. It now has a potential buyer. When the home is sold, whatever profit is left after costs will be used to build on one of those lots, she explained.
The Workforce Affordable Housing Program focuses on teachers, law enforcement, emergency and fire personnel and hospital staff who work in the city to help them find local housing, added Coleman.
Danielle Bouchever, the grant writer who helped obtain a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) grant for the renovation noted during the time of renovation last year, “The program addresses recruitment and retention for vital community employees that are expensive to train and often leave the community for higher wages in more metro areas. The city recognizes that retention of essential city and community employees has been an ongoing, historic problem which is expensive and leaves Bisbee with chronically understaffed and inexperienced personnel. Never has this problem been more apparent than during the COVID–19 disaster.”
Step Up already has a $50,000 grant which Bouchever wrote for 300 Campbell St. and renovation plans are underway to add it to the housing program. The Bisbee Rotary Club may help with this one, Coleman said.
Coleman also sees the program as a way to get rid of blighted, deteriorating houses and make them available for sale for those who work in the city and need homes.