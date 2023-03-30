NACO, Sonora — Painting the border wall that separates this Naco from its sister city in Arizona has led Bisbee artist Gretchen Baer and her young band of painters into the heart of the small Sonoran town.
This time its to paint the NACO sign that greets visitors and residents at the town square on Calle Hidalgo.
The colorful creations that Baer and several Naco children have bestowed upon the steel, 30-foot border fence with cans upon cans of exterior house paint — Baer and the youngsters paint the border wall every Saturday afternoon — have not gone unnoticed by Roberto Villa, Naco's recently-appointed director of education and culture.
Villa said he wanted some of that same creativity on the NACO sign, explaining that the four letters are painted every few months to match the seasons or special events.
"I noticed Gretchen and the kids painting the wall and the fact that the kids get to express themselves, so I asked her if she would paint the NACO letters and also the letters to our social services center," Villa said in Spanish in a telephone interview.
The letters to the town's department of social services spell out D-I-F. That stands for Desarrollos Integral Para Las Familias, or, Integral Development for Families. Villa explained the division provides assistance for everyone from pregnant women to needy elderly people.
This is the first time, though, the department has had letters in front of its building on the city's main drag and Villa thought it was fitting to paint them.
Baer could not have been more thrilled and honored with the town's request. The DIF sign was painted to reflect some of the characteristics of the town, as were the NACO letters at the park.
There was no set plan for either work of art, Baer said, which took about three days to complete.
"Each kid showed up with their own ideas and I didn't want to interfere or suggest what it should be," Baer said, sitting outside her Studio Mariposa art school in Naco, Sonora. "In general, we don't tell them what to paint."
Both signs are bursting with color and depict scenes of the Sonoran desert, landmarks of Naco, Sonora, rainbows, humming birds and other images inherent to the town of just more than 5,500 people.
Baer did not charge for her services, saying she had always wanted to paint the NACO sign. The two signs were completed about two weeks ago with the help of seven or eight youngsters who participate with Baer almost weekly at the wall painting project.
"This was an honor," Baer said. "I always wanted to do that sign. It was really fun to paint. I was actually thrilled to do it."
She said her young artists were "really excited" when she told them about Villa's proposal.
It's important to include the children in the painting projects of their own town, Baer said, because it "adds another layer of that local art and artists."
She is hoping she'll be asked to paint the other NACO sign that's at the entrance of the town a few short steps from the port of entry with the United States. This sign is also at the foot of a small park/plaza.
Villa said that sign eventually will be repainted, but the town is looking at refurbishing the park and plans are still iffy.
"We will paint the other sign also, but we have to see what the plans will be for redeveloping the plaza," he said.
In the meantime, Baer said she and her young followers will continue painting the border wall.