BISBEE — City Attorney James Ledbetter provided the mayor and city council with the time spent by his firm related to Public Records Requests (PRR) and time spent on Open Meeting Law (OML) complaints during Tuesday’s Bisbee City Council meeting.
A former city manager estimated legal work would take around 50 hours a month, valued at $200 an hour, or $10,000 a month, and cover ordinances, resolutions and other city matters. Ledbetter accepted the estimate and signed a six-month contract with the city last year.
However, his firm is spending far more time, an average of 160 hours a month at that rate to deal with OML complaints and legal actions, including dealing with reports to the State Bar of Arizona, to which he expressed great frustration.
Normally, the city would need legal advice for contracts, proposals, ordinances, resolutions, human resource matters and other city business including attending council and staff meetings, he noted.
However, numerous complaints by residents has created a real financial problem for the city, he emphasized.
“You do have a significant problem. One citizen reported 21 OML complaints to the Attorney General’s Office. One citizen alone. Those complaints were found to be lacking by the Attorney General’s Office,” he told Mayor David Smith and Councilmembers Louis Pawlik, Joni Giacomino, Bill Higgins, Joan Hansen and Anna Cline.
Another citizen has cost the city $25,000 on a complaint which was dismissed, he added. The ruling is being appealed and the city is represented by outside counsel covered by a $250,000 liability insurance. One person is taking 10 percent of the premium.
“Your premium rates will undoubtedly go up and be sustained up for an extended period of time for a case that really won’t change the way the city does business with respect to the claims that are being brought,” he continued.
Residents who have taken days and days of city staff time for records have not been charged, but he suggested the city should begin doing just that.
“Three citizens alone consume your entire legal budget,” said Ledbetter.
He suggested the city could look for a firm who would work on a flat fee rate, but said he did not think any firm would step forward for a $10,000 a month due to the substantial number of complaints.
The city could hire an attorney, but then it would be on the hook for employee related benefits. In addition, there could be issues that come up which the city attorney would have to outsource. He also pointed out the city’s attempt to hire an attorney resulted in no applications for the city attorney position.
Now, with all these complaints being made to the Attorney General’s Office and the state bar, finding an attorney to represent the city would be difficult, he added.
A firm is a better cost-effective way to go since within the firm there are specialty attorneys who can cover what a single attorney might have to outsource. His firm has done no outsourcing.
At the current rate, Ledbetter’s firm is being paid around $58 an hour. The city would be hard pressed to find another firm to represent the city for that sum.
Ledbetter lives in the town and is impressed with the dedication of the staff and the council. He and his firm will continue to represent the city.
Residents Claire Chaffe, Donna Pulling and Jeff Harris were named as persons who made the complaints, all of which were dismissed by the Attorney General’s Office or the Superior Court.
Pulling was the resident who made 21 OML complaints over the past year which were dismissed, said Ledbetter.
Pulling, who was at the meeting, suggested not all were dismissed.
Ledbetter tersely responded, “21 of them have been dismissed. If you have filed more, I don’t know about them yet. I’m sure there are probably more.”
In January, 17 requests were made by Chaffe.
“We’re at record numbers right now,” stated Ashlee Coronado, city clerk.
The loss of staff time in collecting the records and then having an attorney look them over prior to releasing them is a big cost every month with no reimbursement to the city, said Ledbetter. Most other entities do charge a fee per page, or for audio and visual copies and $25 an hour for staff time.
Smith apprised the council, “When the new fee schedule is passed, PRR will have a charge associated with them.”
Ledbetter apologized for “being a bit testy” about the bar complaints.
“When they start filing bar complaints against a professional’s license in a reckless manner, to discourage me from doing what I’m doing, that’s crossing the line,” he said.