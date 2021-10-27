BISBEE — Meggen Connolley was one of 12 recipients recently awarded $1,000 by the Internet company Sparklight for making a difference in her community as part of the internet service provider’s “A Stronger Connection” social media campaign.
She is the founder of Bisbee Bikeways and seeks to make the city safer for pedestrians and cyclists by creating safe paths around the city to connect its three boroughs – Old Bisbee, Warren and San Jose.
Sparklight noted in a press release, “According to the nomination submitted by Stephanie Peavey, after nearly being hit by vehicles while bicycling around Bisbee with her toddler in tow, Connolley was compelled to address this serious problem and started her nonprofit Bisbee Bikeways with the vision of creating safe, scenic shared use paths throughout the entire city.”
Connolley put in nearly 2,600 hours to create the Bisbee Bikeways concept map, which showcases the proposed shared paths linking all of Bisbee, stated Peavy. "Connolley relentlessly pursued support for the project and received backing from city officials, Arizona Department of Transportation, and many others. Her efforts were rewarded when she obtained a USDA Grant that funded a feasibility study for the first leg of her map."
Connolley said, “As a mother, I want to help my community to be a safer and healthier place for our children. I was born in this town and I want to see it be as vibrant as it can be.”
Peavey added that Connolley’s ability to work with others and solve complex political and social challenges has raised awareness for the need to make vital infrastructure changes that will yield economic, safety and quality of life benefits to everyone.
“It’s inspiring to see Meggen’s vision of safe bikeways throughout Bisbee come to life and impact the lives of her friends and neighbors,” said Stephen Brideau, Sparklight General Manager. “We’re honored to recognize her contributions to her community. Here at Sparklight, we’re committed to connecting our customers to what matters most, and we support Meggen as she builds strong connections to ensure her dream becomes a reality.”
Individuals throughout the 21 states Sparklight serves were nominated by fellow community members who shared how the nominee works to build connections in their community.
Sparklight is a leading broadband communications provider and part of the Cable One family of brands, which serves more than 1.1 million residential and business customers in 24 states. Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service.