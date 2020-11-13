BISBEE — Two years ago, a near miss on a bicycle led a mother of a toddler to decide someone needed to improve the safety for riders in Bisbee, as many choose to ride bikes rather than crank up pollution-producing vehicles, and still many others choose to bike or walk from borough to borough in the old mining town.
Meggen Connolley, a permaculturist, decided that someone was her and Bisbee Bikeways (BBW), run under the nonprofit Ectopia of which she was a founding member, was born.
She and others have worked tirelessly to bring about safe riding and walking paths connecting all parts of Bisbee. Thanks to their efforts, a $50,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant was recently awarded to do a feasibility study for a safe pathway down Highway 80 from Old Bisbee to the traffic circle.
She contacted Freeport McMoRan, Inc., the Arizona Department of Transportation, Bisbee and Cochise County for help and support which she received.
County Community Development Director Daniel Coxworth saw the opportunity to meld the pathway into a regional bike path plan. At the time, he stated, “The reality is, to make this entire bike path network exist, this project needs the energy and determination of a resident like Meggen to continue to push this forward."
"Her next objective is to create a bike path planning document that I will oversee, which we will present to the City of Bisbee to be adopted into the General Plan,” he said.
Bisbee Mayor David Smith wrote in a letter of support for BBW back then and stated, “This project needs the energy and determination of residents like Meggen Connolley and the support and cooperation of the city to successfully create a Bisbee Bicycle master plan.”
As word of Connolley’s plan spread, she received support from the Bisbee Unified School District, Chiricahua Community Health Centers, the University of Arizona and the Southeastern Arizona Governments Organization.
With plenty of wind at her back, she attracted Stephanie Peavey, Sarah Meggison, Greg Garfin, Eric Meyer and Tim Whipple who became board members.
Though they had all the support of the community and the drive to complete the project spending thousands of hours, once the plan went to the city and county, the BBW board found itself left out of the process.
Members of the community wondered why was there no mention of including BBW as a stakeholder and contributor in any talks concerning the multi-modal master plan and the Lavender Pit feasibility study contract.
The council received 17 letters from residents and from the BBW board members prior to the Nov. 3 meeting about the exclusion of BBW, and all requested BBW be established as stakeholders in the agreement, but Mayor David Smith did not allow them to be read into the record at the meeting as they were “repetitive” and instead said the letters would be provided to the council.
Meggison called in to speak to the council directly and pointed out the thousands of hours spent by BBW on the project and wrote the grants which included the $50,000 grant from the USDA and BBW should have been included in the talks in selecting a consulting firm.
“It is unclear in the contract and the schedule who the ‘stakeholders’ are, and we would like Bisbee Bikeways to be named as a stakeholder in the feasibility study,” she stated. “Why was Bisbee Bikeways not included in the selection process of the consultant when we did all the research for this project, initiated this project and wrote the grant for this feasibility study?”
She also asked the proposal of Kimley–Horn be made public.
Public support
A letter from BBW board members, provided to the Herald/Review, requested "the city consider the extent of their work on the project and be included as an active participant in developing, reviewing, and drafting the final Master Plan, and be included as a stakeholder in the feasibility study for the Lavender Pit.”
Letters from public at large voiced support of BBW, the goal of a bikeway and emphasized the importance of BBW to the multi–model master plan and their expertise as invaluable to the overall project. They all expressed the importance of having BBW participate in any talks, selection of consulting firms and asked BBW be named specifically in all documents as a stakeholder.
Nancy Hubert wrote, “I am writing to request Bisbee Bikeways be a stakeholder and an active participant in the feasibility and master plan for the Lavender pit mobility project. A safe way around the pit is long overdue. It is the only corridor between old town Bisbee and Warren, San Jose. The public schools, the doctors, Safeway, farmers market and all other essential needs.”
Mark Apel stated, “Meggen Connolley’s efforts have been tireless and dedicated to making our city more livable and accessible, expanding and following through on ideas that we developed as a community during the San Jose Charrette back in 2008. I appreciate the initiative that Meggen and the Bisbee Bikeways has undertaken to improve our community. They should definitely continue to be included in the process. We wouldn’t be as far along in this effort if it weren’t for them.”
“Meggen Connolley’s idea for Bisbee Bikeways is nothing short of visionary,” wrote Kelly Galligan. “She and her board have spent the last two years developing the concept, uniting stakeholders, engaging the community and nudging this ambitious project forward one connection at a time, one meeting at a time, one grant at a time. And now that there is finally some momentum, the City of Bisbee is denying Meggen a seat at the table — a table that would not exist if it weren’t for her amazing idea, and her tenacity and perseverance.”
Ben Lepley requested, “I ask the council to ensure that the grant is carried out as written by the USDA and ensure that the city staff and other parties are not keeping any stakeholders in the dark. Without all stakeholders present, the decisions made will not be fully informed and by default, biased to the parties present. Without all stakeholders present the grant terms will not be met.”
“This is crucial in order for me to give my support to this project,” wrote Nicole Rita Welch. “ I have lived in this town long enough to have seen many projects that initially commenced with the best intentions by the actual people that live in this community, to then get mishandled and even dismantled because the city took over. We need the original structured inspiration of the project to stay at the center of the plan.”
Stakeholders considered
During a previous council meeting, Smith and the council did agree to add BBW specifically as a stakeholder and that the group be included in all talks on the multi-model regional master plan.
The same agreement was reached at the Nov. 3 meeting and Councilman Louis Pawlik reassured the public that BBW is a part of the process even though they are not listed specifically in the documentation.
City Manager Theresa Coleman pointed out other stakeholders such as the county, Freeport McMoRan, Inc., and ADOT were not listed either. She said it was common not to list all the stakeholders.
When the vote was taken to approve the Kimbley–Horn contract for the Lavender Pit feasibility study, Smith, Pawlik, Leslie Johns, Joan Hansen and Anna Cline voted yes. Councilmembers Joni Giacomino and Bill Higgins voted no.
Connolley said last week she was in communication with the city and county about being a collaborative partner going forward and the talks were optimistic.
Christine McLachlan, county Planner II stated in an email to the Herald/Review: “As part of the grant, an additional $23,000 was committed, by several agencies including the city, county, and ADOT, in matching funds. However, the single largest contributor to the in-kind project budget was Bisbee Bikeways."
"Within the grant application, Meggen generously committed several thousand dollars of her time towards the in-kind project budget. Please relate to the Council that I anticipate she will be a valuable team member moving forward on that project.”