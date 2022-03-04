Bisbee Bikeways seeks $4 million grant

BISBEE — Thanks to the generous support of the community, Bisbee Bikeways now has $41,335 to pitch in for the multimillion dollar project to create a 1.4–mile, safe pedestrian and cyclist passage on U.S. Route 80 around the Lavender Pit.
Tuesday, Meggen Connolley, founder of Bisbee Bikeways, told Mayor Ken Budge and City Council members Leslie Johns, Frank Davis, Joni Giacomino, Anna Cline and Mel Sowid a fundraiser at the Jonquil Motel helped raise the money, which will be put toward the estimated $4.5 million project to fund the final design and complete construction of the Lavender Pit pedestrian and cycling path.
She credited the fundraising success to three dedicated volunteers — Molly Harrico, Cori Eastman and Julia Whiteside — who helped gather forms, collected donations and organized the concert at the Jonquil Motel, whose owners donated the space for the concert. Over a 15–day period, the women raised the $41,335 for the bikeway project.
The city is providing $12,000 in in–kind services and Bisbee Bikeways is tossing in an additional $4,600 in in–kind donations.
Connolley said she applied for a $4.5 million American Rescue Plan Act Travel Tourism and Outdoor Recreation Grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, a division of the U.S. Department of Commerce.
Though the EDA requires a 20% match, Bisbee Bikeways has been given a deferment due to the show of public support, vital in EDA grant applications. Connolley has that support in writing from 32 small businesses. She said the EDA representative told her, “I love hearing about the money you have raised for match. It shows strong community support for the project.”
EDA’s mission is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting innovation and competitiveness, Connolley explained. “The American Rescue Plan Act’s (ARAP) tourism grant is designed to provide financial assistance to communities to rebuild and strengthen their travel, tourism and outdoor recreation industry through various infrastructure and non–infrastructure projects. Projects in regions most adversely affected by damage to the travel, tourism, and outdoor recreation sectors from the coronavirus pandemic are a priority. Projects in regions most adversely affected by damage to the travel, tourism, and outdoor recreation sectors from the coronavirus pandemic are a priority.”
The grant is reimbursable meaning the city will be on the hook to cover costs up front. Connolley made that a point of her presentation.
Proposed four years ago, the pathway will take one lane of travel in each direction on SR 80 to make the pathway as safe as possible for those who bike and walk back and forth from the San Jose and Warren communities to Old Bisbee.
Though the roadway has a sidewalk of sorts it is narrow and pedestrians must cross the road at one point to continue on the sidewalk. Often, weeds growing through the fencing along Freeport McMoRan Inc. property and along the edges of the sidewalk make it a dangerous trek. The four-lane, curvy road is also a perilous traverse for those on two wheels.
People on bikes can use the vehicular traffic lanes, but they face a different danger due to gravel along the curbs rhat builds up from traffic and rain.
Connolley suggested the city look at becoming more bike and pedestrian friendly. She also thinks the pathway will add to the enjoyment of tourists who might prefer walking or biking around the three boroughs.
Much talk has been generated about the feasibility of the multiuse path, which will run from the Copper Queen Mine Tour in Old Bisbee to Erie Street in the Lowell area. Many are in favor of the plan, but many are not because two lanes of traffic would be removed on SR 80. It will create a new traffic pattern for those driving to and from Old Bisbee as stop signs will be added at the intersections of SR 80 and Naco Road into Old Bisbee and coming out from Old Bisbee on Main Street to the highway. Lighting for pedestrians would be a part of the plan as well.
Some residents think the change to one lane traffic in each direction and a slower speed limit will cause more harm than good for what they see as a project that will not be used by many in the town.
Connolly’s vision is to create hiking and biking trails around the city that could hook into Arizona’s Sun Corridor Trail. The trail will stretch from Las Vegas, Nevada, in the northwest of the state down to Douglas in the southeast corner of the state.