BISBEE — The bond issuance to pay off the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System unfunded liability the city owes has gone through, though not at the hoped-for $24 million sum or 3-4% interest rates.
City Manager Steve Pauken said during Tuesday’s City Council meeting that bond sales came to more than $21 million.
“We sold short,” said Pauken. “It didn’t turn out as we expected, but the results are OK. We are dealing with a volatile market that we haven’t seen in a long, long time. We sold $21 million in bonds. We hoped for a lower interest rate than the 5.6% we got.”
Pauken said the 5.6% interest rate is better than the 7.3% the city pays now to the state for the unfunded liability.
He explained the investors wanted to get the highest interest rate to get a better return on their money as they waited to see what rate the U.S. Treasury would set. The interest rate could go higher over the next six months. Though bonds offer modest returns, they are considered safe investments.
It leaves the city still owing $1 million that Pauken said could be paid off in four or five years. The city pays more than $1.6 million annually for PSPRS.
To pay for the 25–year loan, the city proposes to use half of the 1 cent sales tax designated for streets and infrastructure, but it is up to the voters in November to extend the special tax.
The tax brings in about $900,000, which will be split between streets and infrastructure and the bond payment.
Property sale on hold
The City Council agreed to suspend applications for purchasing city property as suggested by City Attorney Joe Estes.
Some members of the council have questioned the sale of property that has not been re–evaluated to match market prices.
Estes will review and update the city code and bring it back to the council for approval. He suggested the buyers should be responsible for the appraisal, not city staff, just as is done for land surveys. During the time it will take for him to revise the code, he said it was necessary to halt the application process.
Once he has a document ready, the measure will go before the Planning and Zoning Commission for approval before coming to the council.
A number of applications for bids were on hold due to COVID-19 as Mayor Ken Budge preferred to offer the bidding in a public setting rather than virtually online.
Councilman Mel Sowid, one of the concerned council members, stated, “I applaud this action. This is good for the city and the citizens. We shouldn’t be making the decisions on property value.”
Sowid asked if the people who have submitted applications could just wait for the new code to be passed.
Estes noted, “Some of these properties have been in the queue for some time. They’ve paid their fees and gone through what the city has established. We don’t want to penalize them for following the code. They have money invested in the properties for surveys and other things.”
Budge agreed: “It’s a matter of what’s right. They did this in good faith of what we asked of them.”
Pauken said there were more applications over the past year than at any time.
Budge, Sowid and council members Leslie Johns, Frank Davis, Joni Giacomino and Juanetta Hill approved the temporary stay.
Auction moves forward
The council agreed to move ahead with the auction of property at 75 OK St. the city acquired through a settlement when a home was damaged by a failed retaining wall.
Though the city paid $149,000 for the property, the bidding will start at $40,000 due to the cost of replacing the retaining wall and repairing the damage to the home. The property is accessible only by stairs.
The council added the bidder has to agree to repair the wall before a resale of the property, which City Planner Doug Taylor said would cost the city about $120,000. With another $40,000 to repair the home, he suggested the city sell the property, which would have a market price of just $160,000.
In preparation of the coming monsoon, Public Works Director Matt Gurney received approval to request bids to install a new catch basin across from the Bisbee Grand Hotel on Main Street at the entry to the BZB parking lot.
The work will involve closing Commerce Street and will take a few weeks to complete. The project will help alleviate some of the stormwater flow down Main Street.
Contract out for bids
Pauken also told Budge and council members the project to build the new city hall has been posted and a few bidders showed interest on their visits to the city to get an idea of the scope of the project.
The bids are due back to the city by June 1.