BISBEE — Copper Queen Community Hospital Foundation raised around $15,000 in a poker run earlier this month and donated $3,000 of that to the Boys and Girls Club of Bisbee.
The money will come in handy for the club, said Annette Flores, club chief executive officer.
“The funds received recently from the hospital will be marked for the 2023 after–school program,” she said. “The club was very excited to be the recipient of the Poker Run proceeds and appreciates Copper Queen Community Hospital’s support. The hospital has been a generous partner over the years and friends like these help keep our blue doors open year–round.”
Kelsey Smith, foundation manager, said the poker run was a route to all Copper Queen Community Hospital clinics in Cochise County where each person received a playing card.
“Whoever had the best hand at the end won either first, second, or third prize. The final stop also included a beer garden, food trucks, music and raffle prizes for all those who participated in the poker run,” Smith said.
Thanks to community participation, the winning hands won $2,500 for a royal flush, $1,000 for a straight flush, $500 for four of a kind and $250 for a full house, she added.
Those donating to the event were Arizona Lifeline, Aergo Solutions, Air Evac, Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative, Old Bisbee Brewing Company, Bisbee Realty, Edward Jones, WIPFLI, Crest Insurance and a number of individuals.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone