bsb boys girls club

Copper Queen Community Hospital CEO Robert Seamon presents a donation to Bisbee Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Annette Flores Tuesday in Bisbee.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

BISBEE — Copper Queen Community Hospital Foundation raised around $15,000 in a poker run earlier this month and donated $3,000 of that to the Boys and Girls Club of Bisbee.

The money will come in handy for the club, said Annette Flores, club chief executive officer.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?