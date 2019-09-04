BISBEE — Classic and modern vehicles lined Arizona Street for the Bisbee Boys & Girls Club annual car show fundraiser this past Saturday.
Annette Flores, chief professional officer for the club, said this year’s event had 180 participants and more than 1,000 spectators. Entries came from near and far, including New Mexico and Colorado, to participate. Flores said the numbers for both participants and attendance was about average for the 11th annual event.
“Overall, I feel like it was another well-done fundraiser,” Flores said. “The weather held out for us and we had a great crowd of participants.”
The amount of money raised, which Flores declined to release to the public, will be used for the clubs after-school programs for the 2019-2020 school year.All of the activities the club offers provides leadership and character development, educational assistance, sports and recreation, arts, technology and “overall a safe and positive place for the youth,” she said.
In addition to the cars, kids were able to decorate their bikes and have them on display for people to look at throughout the day.
Flores said the club is servicing 75 kids right now and in the summer had 125 attendees. Over the course of the year, the club hosts roughly 600 kids from Bisbee. The Bisbee Boys & Girls Club is open Monday through Friday and offers a wide range of drop-in programs as well as a snack program.
For more information about the club visit https://www.bgcbisbee.org/.