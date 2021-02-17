BISBEE —The city may end up $637,000 in the red if circumstances do not change over the next four months according to Keri Bagley, finance director.
Part of the problem is due to the inclusion of additional sales tax revenues in the 2020–2021 budget, which would have been realized had the one-cent sales tax increase passed the voters’ approval last November. It did not.
Bagley reported during Tuesday’s meeting of the Mayor and City Council, state shared sales tax revenue, vehicle license tax and property tax are all ahead of projections. So are building/sign permits, code violation fines and hot work permits.
However, ambulance fees, fire inspection fees which were waived due to the pandemic, and ambulance subscription fees are all coming in below projections. Ambulance fees alone are $182,000 less than budgeted, but some of that may come in as the collection service works the issues out with people who have not paid their bills which amounts to $57,000.
Departments which have gone over their budgets are Finance, Information Technology, legal services and Public Works.
The bed tax is running below budgeted revenue due to COVID–19, but has improved since July. Even so, currently the fund is down by $25,394.
Bagley reported the streets and infrastructure tax has brought in revenue as expected at this point of the year and optimistically the city may have around $661,000 to use for paving projects.
“Overall revenue is at 45.8 percent of what was budgeted,” she said. “Based on these trends, revenue could end the year $637,000 short of projections. We’ll have to monitor it. Year–end actual expenditures will determine the impact to the General Fund balance.”
Sanitation fund is in the red by $329,422, but that is an improvement over the past few years. An increase in collection and recycle fees is helping to overcome the deficit.
Mayor Ken Budge asked City Manager Theresa Coleman to watch expenses and not “spend so much.”
Budge and Councilmembers Lou Pawlick, Frank Davis, Joan Hansen, Joni Giacomino, Leslie Johns and Anna Cline approved the ordinance to increase the bed tax from 2.5 percent to five percent effective March 1. Money collected is used for marketing the city as an overnight destination.
In other business, the mayor and council approved the transfer of the property at 1 Cochise Row in Warren from Southeastern Arizona Renovations to the city.
Some of the council members went to look at the property prior to voting and agreed the home now on the lot would need to be demolished.
Coleman said a new home would be constructed on the lot by StepUp Bisbee/Naco and would be added to the workforce affordable housing project. StepUp would have funds available to demolish the existing structure. The nonprofit would also determine what type of home would be appropriate for the location.
Some empty lots in Old Bisbee where homes have been demolished or burned will be able to be rebuilt as long as they maintain the previous setbacks and building footprints. The mayor and council approved an amendment allowing the construction with the thought of getting such properties back on the tax rolls.
Additionally, Building Inspector Joe Ward determined resident Richard Sanders illegally built a carport at 502 Powell St. Sanders did not get a building permit for the structure which Ward said would have made Sanders aware of the building code which requires a two foot setback from the property lines and fire separation requirements.
Ward informed Sanders he was required to get a building permit in the next seven days for the carport utilizing a design that complies with 2012 International Residential Code or face fines of $1,000 per day.
Fire inspector Jim Richardson agreed with Ward’s summation. Acting as the Board of Appeals, the mayor and council upheld Ward’s decision.
Finally, the mayor and council unanimously approved a new fee schedule for weekly, year–long events like a farmers market. Such events will pay a $65 permit fee, a $50 deposit and $5,200 annually, to be paid quarterly, for use of Vista Park. The sum includes administration, park cleanup, water, power and garbage collection costs. Liability insurance is still required to hold the city harmless.
Budge said the fees would cover costs to the city.