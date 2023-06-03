Eddie and Georgia Page chat with son Michael while in the family’s Santiago’s Mexican Restaurant last week in Brewery Gulch. The Pages have listed the building, which consists of the eatery as well as Hotel San Ramon, for sale.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
The building that houses both Santiago’s Mexican Restaurant and the Hotel San Ramon has been put up for sale by the Page family in old Bisbee.
Michael Page talks about the Hotel San Ramon and the building history while his mother, Georgia, listens in.
Georgia and Eddie Page stand at the Santiago’s Mexican Restaurant bar next to a more than 100-year-old photo taken at that spot in the former building of owner and Eddie’s grandfather, Leo Vigneaux.
BISBEE — At the entrance of Brewery Gulch, a short stretch in this town where a party can start up in just minutes for just about any reason, stands an impressive 121-year-old structure known as the Brinley Building.
The building, which of late housed Santiago's Mexican Restaurant and the San Roman Hotel, has had many identities over the decades, but one of its first was the Central Pharmacy owned by Leo Vigneaux in 1907.
Vigneaux had his pharmacy for several years until he sold it and retired on a ranch near Hereford. That set the stage for the Brinley changing hands a few times and becoming the location for various businesses along the way.
A serendipitous occasion happened in the late 1990s.
Rob Page, whose family owns The Table eatery and the Bisbee Coffee Company, had just moved to Bisbee. The family hails from Douglas. Page's brother, Michael Page, an award-winning set designer who created the set for the most recent Oscars presentation, came to town from California, saw the Brinley and became enamored with it.
"I told my brother that if it ever came up for sale we should buy it because that's a gold mine," Michael Page said. "I was living in California and I told him that this would get me back there (to Bisbee)."
The siblings had no idea the Brinley had been in their family at the turn of the 20th century. But when it came up for sale in the late 1990s, Rob and Michael Page began looking at the history of the property and discovered their paternal great-grandfather, Vigneaux, had owned it in the early 1900s.
They purchased the building, Santiago's opened in 2004, and once again, the old Brinley was back in the Page family.
But after 19 years of running the popular eatery that has won various awards for best salsa, best tacos and best design, the family said it's time to take a break.
"It's run its course," Michael Page said. "It's a new chapter for our family. We love this building, but it's time to move on."
His parents, Eddie and Georgia Page, both in their early 80s and also from Douglas — Eddie is the grandson of Vigneaux — agree it's time to relax a little.
Now the Brinley, a 5,098-square-foot structure with a 1,098-square-foot basement, is on the market for $1.9 million.
The price tag includes the 65-seat restaurant and the two-story six-room hotel. The eatery includes all the equipment. The Pages said all it needs is the food and employees.
The San Roman, a light and airy inn where each room is tastefully decorated, is ready for guests.
Enter longtime Page family friend and realtor Debra Soto, who works for Keller Williams Arizona Realty.
Soto said the building underwent a $1.4 million renovation in 2000 to the point where each brick was removed, numbered and returned to its proper place.
The building has two addresses — 1 and 5 Howell Ave. — because there are two entrances. In her listing, Soto said the location is known as the "Vigneaux Corner."
"We would really like it to go to someone who will care for it as much as we did," Michael Page said.
Listing agent Soto can be reached at 520-236-6144.
